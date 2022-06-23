Rory Fairbanks, Hutchinson Tigersharks swim and dive team coach, was named National Swim Coach of the Year by the National High School Athletics Coaches Association.
Last fall, while the team was preparing to make waves at sections and state, coach Fairbanks has already made a splash at the nation level. It was announced then that he was a finalist for this prestigious award.
Every state’s coaches association nominates someone, who is then scored on a points system that weighs career accolades. The field is then narrowed down to eight national finalists, and Fairbanks was named one of the finalists.
“He’s a great coach,” Cameron Wagner said in an earlier interview. “He puts us to work every day, he has tons of experience and really helps us.”
“I don’t think anybody deserves it more than he does,” Noah Tague said in an earlier interview. “He’s somehow managed to turn a bunch of random kids into top-of-the-state guys.”
While he’s been named Minnesota’s Coach of the Year on a number of occasions, Fairbanks said this latest honor is even more special.
“Just being nominated was an honor, but to be considered a finalist is beyond belief,” he said in an earlier interview. “I wasn’t expecting the nomination, let alone to make it into the top eight. It feels good, and really the credit goes to all those kids I’ve been able to work with for the past 20 years. Without kids and coaches dedicated to what we’re doing, it never would have been possible.”
The award was announced during the Coach of the Year Awards Banquet Wednesday evening.
— Kay Johnson