The 79th Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival features a week of activities that began at the Music in the Park kickoff and moved forward to encompass activities including the Disc Golf Tournament at Ridgewater College, the Huskies baseball games, the boat parade, Teddy Bear Band and Community Day. The week will end on a high note with the Fly-In/Drive-In breakfast and car show at the airport, plus the Grande Day Parade and fireworks.
One of the true highlights that people look forward to year after year is the Queen Pageant on Friday night at Hutchinson High School Auditorium. It is the time when the focus is on this year's five candidates — Tatyana Beerbower, Grace Borka, Jennifer Campos, Jasmyn Moore and Kendra White.
In addition to the candidates' talent presentations, the pageant also features the public recognition of community service with the announcement of the new Mr. Hutchinson and Hutchinson Woman of the Year.
This year's recipients are Brett Rasmussen as Mr. Hutchinson and Betsy Price as Hutchinson Woman of the Year.
The honor of Mr. Hutchinson was added to the Water Carnival in 1955. The first recipient was Lew Merrill. Since then, more than 60 men have been recognized for their volunteerism.
The first Hutchinson Woman of the Year, Jean Peterson, was selected in 1977. This honor was bestowed by the Hutchinson Jaycee Women and was separate from the Water Carnival for more than 20 years. In 2002, the honors of Mr. Hutchinson and Woman of the Year were brought together and became part of the festivities.
Choosing Mr. Hutchinson and Hutchinson Woman of the Year is the responsibility of the vice commodore and his second mate. This year it fell to Don DeMeyer and wife, Jodi. The process begins with a public announcement seeking nominations. From there, Team DeMeyer went to work.
Brett Rasmussen
Mr. Hutchinson
By Don DeMeyer
Vice Commodore
In my 6 years in the Water Carnival, I have seen some amazing, talented and dedicated men receive the title of Mr. Hutchinson, and this year’s recipient is no exception.
Like other years, we received multiple nominations for Mr. Hutchinson. While all have made significant contributions to the community, we can only choose one. Brett Rasmussen's time, talent, and personal involvement in our community made him a clear choice for this year’s recipient of the title of Mr. Hutchinson. We look forward to him becoming a member of this coming year’s royal family.
Here is a sample, over the years, of Brett's many contributions to the city of Hutchinson.
- For nearly 40 years, he has been actively involved in Hutchinson youth sports and youth programs including Hutchinson tennis, Boy Scouts of America, high yearbook advisor and high school newspaper advisor.
- He has served on boards for many local organizations and taken leadership positions with organizations such as Averyon Homes, Independent Order of Odd Fellows and Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education.
- He has been a local business owner for more than 25 years.
- He and his family have a long history of involvement with our Water Carnival celebration: His grandmother was the very first Water Carnival Queen in 1932, his grandfather was Commodore in 1944, his mother was Princess in 1956, and his daughter was princess in 2009. He has chaired the Water Carnival canoe races, Water Carnival tennis tournament and the Water Carnival duck race.
I’d like to share a few quotes from the letters of recommendations we received for this great man:
“Each and every day he strove to not only make me a better player, but also a better person as well. He always brought a positive attitude and calm demeanor, which radiated to the entire team”
“The gift he has given to Hutchinson is a safe place to grow friendships, life skills and the knowledge of what it means to be a citizen and servant of others.”
"The number of people and organizations that have received his support are countless, not only within this community but outside this community as well. He has positively affected groups of all different ages and groups of people."
This year’s Mr. Hutchinson Brett Rasmussen is a lifelong member of the Hutchinson community. He was born and raised in Hutchinson and graduated from Hutchinson High School. He worked for the Hutchinson Leader as a Sports Editor for 12 years and has owned and operated the local Sears store for more than 25 years. He and his wife Lisa raised 3 children in Hutchinson. He has spent nearly 40 years involved in the Boys Scouts of America, and while serving as Scoutmaster of Troop 623 he has led over 50% of his scouts (48) to the highest possible rank of Eagle Scout. I would like to point out that the national average is only 2% of participants obtain the rank of Eagle Scout.
I want to wrap this up with some quotes from Brett’s children:
“Brett has spent his entire life in support of Hutchinson by dedicating time to enriching the lives of others and this community in which he was born, raised, and continues to call home.”
“He truly cared about every member of the Boy Scout Troop, he wanted to help each of them become involved in their community, to give back and most importantly have the help and guidance to become the best person possible.”
Betsy Price
Hutchinson Woman of the Year
By Jodi DeMeyer
Second Mate
I am honored to be announcing Betsy Price as the 2022 Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival Woman of the Year. This of course was not an easy task, however, one woman stood out from the rest. Our new Woman of the Year is someone who has already been an ambassador, a volunteer and dedicated community member. We know she will be a great addition to the royal family and continue to represent Hutchinson.
So many amazing words were used to describe Betsy Price. She has ignited various community events and organizations. She has participated on many different boards and groups within the community.
Our new Woman of the Year was born in Illinois in 1953. She moved to Hutchinson in 1994 with her two kids and cat and now has 5 grandchildren. Upon moving to Hutchinson she and a partner built and began their own business.
Not only has she started a business, but founded and continues to support groups in the community. Some of which include:
- Minnesota Pottery Festival, president and founding member since 2012,
- RiverSong Music Festival, executive director and bookkeeper since founding in 2009,
- Hutchinson Health Auxiliary, lifetime member since 1994,
- Music in the Park, chair since 2017, and
- Hutchinson Theatre Company, founding member and president 2006 to 2016.
When reading nominations Betsy was described in so many incredible ways: extraordinary, inspirational, thoughtful, kind, leader, mentor and powerhouse. I did however learn a new word … to be "Betsy’d," which means she has personally asked you to lend your time and talents.
Betsy continues to be involved and show her commitment to her organizations and community. May we all be Betsy’d someday.