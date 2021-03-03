Have your plans for a winter getaway been canceled? Looking for something to do at home while waiting out the COVID-19 pandemic? The One Book, One Community program is an excellent way to fill that time by reading this year’s book selection, “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger.
Set in Minnesota during the Great Depression, it’s the tale of four orphans who travel the Mississippi River from an abusive mission school in a search for safety and a place they can call home.
Although the community book read started in December, it’s not too late to participate. Friends, book clubs, co-workers and families have been connecting by sharing this novel and discussing it together. The book is easy to get by borrowing it from the Hutchinson Public Library or buying a copy at Cash Wise, the Village Shop or Target.
This year, since an in-person author visit isn’t possible as in the past, a virtual interview with William Kent Krueger is planned at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4. The program will be streamed live on Zoom and broadcast on HCVN Channel 10, as well as recorded for later viewing. To see the program on Zoom, you can register at hutchinson.lib.mn.us/one-book/. The program is free to the public.
For more information, visit facebook.com/onebookonecommunityhutch/, the website at OBOCHutch.com, or call Katy Hiltner at the Hutchinson Public Library 320-587-2368.