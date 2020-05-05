Connor Sturges, a Hutchinson High School senior and Scout, was recently awarded by the Eagle Scout Scholarship program of Northern Star Scouting.
In 2019, Northern Star Council troops and crews produced 711 Eagle Scouts. Of those, 121 applied for $30,000 worth of scholarships, and just 21 were awarded, including Sturges.
The Eagle Scout Scholarship program recognizes Scouts who have displayed extraordinary achievement in academics, athletics, Scouting and overall service to their community.
As a member of Scout Troop 3246, chartered to the B.P.O. Elks Lodge 2427 in Hutchinson, Sturges has held several scouting leadership roles, and for his Eagle project he provided training and Stop the Bleed kits to staff at Hutchinson Public Schools. At HHS he participated in advanced placement biology and the school’s ecology site, and this fall he plans to attend Concordia College in Moorhead to study neuroscience and pre-medicine.