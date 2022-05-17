Hutchinson will seek bids for its 2022 street mill and overlay project.
"We ended up addressing only one roadway," City Engineer Kent Exner told the City Council this past week. "That was a decision made by staff primarily due to cost implications and what's going on in our world on the oil and fuel front."
The May 10 discussion was part of a public hearing on the project, which allowed residents whose property would be assessed for a portion of the project costs to ask questions. Targeted will be Century Avenue, starting north of Walmart and ending at Dale Street Southwest.
"That roadway is at a point in its life cycle where it’s starting to deteriorate to the point where the cracks are starting to erode and worsen," Exner said.
Staff members want to administer mill and overlay before the cracks get worse and going so would be less efficient. The project also calls for spot repair and limited curb and gutter work. No pedestrian ramps, trail work or sewer and water work will be included.
"Just basically bituminous black top surfacing," Exner said.
The fee schedule for adjacent properties will be assessed at $30 per front foot. That cost is expected to be higher in future projects.
"i would imagine this $30 a front foot might turn into $45, $50 if we're going to truly reflect what the construction industry has done since we adopted those rates many years ago," Exner said.
Bidding will take place mid-summer with construction expected in September-October.