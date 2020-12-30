Fourteen years. That’s how long Steve Cook has served as a member of the Hutchinson City Council.
He spent his first 10 years as mayor from 2005 to 2014. After losing re-election to current Mayor Gary Forcier, two years later Cook campaigned for and won a council seat and has served for four years, from 2017 to 2020.
During his time on the council, Cook has overseen changes large and small throughout the city and its operations.
Early in Cook’s years as mayor, Hutchinson experienced financial distress caused largely by cuts in Local Government Aid and layoffs at Hutchinson Technology. Those factors hurt the city’s ability to pay its debt on upgrades to water and sewer plants, which were done based on projections of local industrial needs.
Cook led the push for a half-cent sales tax to help the city pay that debt and has lobbied for restoration of LGA, which helped the city weather local issues and the national recession.
But he’s also been a lightning rod for criticism. His support of providing $750,000 to prepare the Luce Line State Trail for paving is still chided today, as are other efforts he supported, such as ending invocations before council meetings and a resolution declaring Hutchinson a welcoming community.
Despite critics, Cook has chosen to remain in the public eye until now. Early in 2020 he made it known he would not seek re-election, and his seat was won by council newcomer Brandon Begnaud.
As Cook prepares to leave the council chambers after more than a decade of service, we reached out to him for a Q&A about his time as an elected official.
(SPACE)
Looking back to 2004 when you were first elected mayor, some may be surprised to know you were considered an anti-establishment candidate for your criticism of Hutchinson City Council decisions, especially on spending. Now you have sometimes been the target of criticism for your decisions. How has your thinking evolved over 14 years in city government, and how natural do you think that evolution is for elected officials?
While I think my questions back then were justified, I can see the other side of it after being “in the trenches.”
I think the biggest evolution is that before being elected, I thought the city would grow on its own if you simply provided necessary services and minimize taxes. However, I have come to understand that the city has both direct and indirect roles to play in community development.
Yes, we need to provide the basic services and manage taxes, but at the same time we need to invest in “placemaking” amenities that enhance aesthetics, increase social offerings and promote openness. Studies have shown those are key elements to strengthening community attachment and make a city more attractive for new residents and new businesses. That is important because we are competing with other communities for those new residents and businesses, and in the end growth is the best way to limit future tax increases. Plus the more attached people are, the more likely they will stay and get involved in the community. That in turn helps make a community more resilient.
Fortunately, Hutchinson does well in these areas, and that is one reason I think we came through the great recession and job losses as well as we did. However, it is important not to take this for granted, because it is an ongoing process. On the other hand, this is not something that all elected officials understand. The level of understanding is one reason why some cities do better than others.
(SPACE)
People who have watched City Council meetings or worked with you on the council have described you as thorough or hands-on. You come prepared to meetings with several questions and requests for city staff and others. Can you describe what your preparation was like before meetings, and why was it important for you to be so fastidious in your duties?
I know I asked more questions than others, but I took the job seriously. My intent was to increase my understanding and to help insure that we got things right because we (the council) were signing off on them. That was especially important to me when adopting policies, because that is the primary role of the council. Sometimes my questions were just to help explain something more to the public or share something someone brought up to me.
My prep would include reading the information provided carefully and doing additional research if needed. That might include researching online to understand something better, going out to look at something, asking questions before the meeting, looking at what other cities have done, looking at League of Minnesota Cities info or looking at city plans and policies, local ordinances or state laws.
I would also consider other options, look to see if something was missing or if there could be tweaks to make it better. I would also try to give staff a heads up before the meeting so they would not be surprised.
(SPACE)
You’ve now served 10 years as Hutchinson’s mayor and four years as a council member. Has serving in each of those roles given you different perspectives of City Council? Did you prefer one over the other, and if so, why?
In Hutchinson, the mayor really doesn’t have any more “power” than the rest of the council members. The mayor basically leads the meetings and represents the city in official and ceremonial duties. Decisions are made by the council as a whole and the mayor has one vote like the other council members.
All council members can ask that something be placed on the agenda. Perhaps most interestingly, the mayor cannot make a motion to initiate a council vote, so in that way you could say that the other council members have more power. Personally, I enjoyed serving in both positions and I approached both jobs with the same diligence. However, not being responsible for some of the ceremonial responsibilities over the last four years was a nice change, because it took extra time.
(SPACE)
In the past two decades you’ve been part of some very important decisions the City Council has made. What do you feel have been some of the council's biggest successes during that time, and were there any decisions you look back on now and question?
There have been many things that have taken place across all areas of the city that I am proud of. However, I think one of the most significant was the hospital privatization, because of the benefits that it provided to the city, Hutchinson Health and its patients.
Another was the success in getting voter and legislative approval for the half-cent sales tax. Dedicated to helping pay the debt on the new water and sewer plants, the tax has allowed us to stabilize rates and free up operating revenue to address capital needs and build fund balance in those departments — just as was advertised. Hopefully voters will approve a renewal to help with other community projects when that is possible in the future.
The most important, though, has been the financial improvements that have been put in place. This includes the creation of the debt management plan, the community improvement fund, reallocating LGA between the general fund and the capital projects fund, the annual transfer agreement with Hutchinson Utilities, and five-year budgets.
In addition, the resource allocation, facility and fleet committees were formed and/or developed improved methodologies, which help vet projects and prioritize investments. The number of city vehicles has also been reduced and the life of others extended.
Finally, a variety of other financial policies were adopted. Combined with previously existing documents like our five-year capital improvement plan, these improvements help us to manage city funds better, minimize tax increases and minimize risk. That is a credit to city staff and councils over that time, and our improved bond rating reflects the value of those efforts. Hopefully beginning to add money incrementally each year to the large fleet fund and creating a levy stabilization fund will be added to the mix.
As far as any decisions that I question, I can’t think of any, except ones that didn’t get approved. Ideas like raising the age to purchase tobacco, the welcoming resolution and the invocation were the right thing to do, even if they were not popular by some. Along that vein, failure to approve additional study of the State Theatre was a missed opportunity. I am worried about downtown. Hopefully the council will take a more active role on items included in the Imagine Hutchinson downtown “vision and action plan." Reconsidering the State should be a part of that. Even though times are tough right now, that doesn’t mean we should stop planning for the future, taking advantage of opportunities and being creative to keep moving ahead.
(SPACE)
Why did you want this to be your final year on the council? Do you plan to remain engaged with city government in other capacities? Have you ruled out another run for the council or some other elected body?
I planned to retire from 3M this year and did so Oct. 1, so at the beginning of the year I started thinking that retiring from the council at the end of my term this year made sense, too. I put a lot of time into my council duties and often used vacation for city activities. That was my choice, but freeing up time for family and to do some other things was appealing.
There are things unfinished and more to do, but that would always be the case. I also feel the city is in a better place than when I was first elected. So in the end the time was right.
While I don’t see future elected office in my plans, I hope to stay involved in some city activities. In particular, there are several history related projects that I would like to work on.
(SPACE)
Brandon Begnaud won the election to fill your shoes on City Council Seat 3 this November, and like you when you were first elected, he ran on promises to rein in spending. Is there any advice you would give for the council’s newest member?
I think “reining in spending” is a typical campaign statement for any candidate. In reality, though, you see what we have been doing at the city level and we have been managing spending and limiting tax increases pretty well. For example, over the last 10 years our tax levy increase has averaged just 1.9%, with some years seeing no general fund levy increase.
My advice would be to embrace the progressiveness, partnerships and collaboration that are hallmarks of Hutchinson’s success. Remember that amenities and placemaking matter. Do your homework. Be open-minded and plan for the future. Remember you represent everyone — not just the few who show up at meetings, call you or post on social media.
Get involved in the League of Minnesota Cities and the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities. Great sources of information are the annual city budget document and the annual financial report (CAFR). Lastly, appreciate the knowledge and skills of city staff. We are blessed to have outstanding employees who want to do the best for the community. Good luck!
(SPACE)
We don’t usually get to choose what people think of us or how we’re remembered, but what would you like your legacy on the City Council to be?
Someone who was thoughtful, committed, forward-thinking and who always tried to do the right thing.