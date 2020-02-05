Corey Stearns of Hutchinson is the recipient of the 2020 Wirt Award. He will be recognized at the annual Night of the Arts Friday, April 3, at Crow River Winery.
Tom Wirt was honored in 2019 as the first recipient and namesake of the award, which recognizes outstanding local citizens for their commitment to building community through the arts.
The Night of the Arts theme this year is "Sing in the Rain." Emceeing the fundraising event is Jim Fahey.
Guests can enjoy appetizers, shop the Street Market, enjoy entertainment by No Lines Improv troupe and others, plus live painting by Lynda Peterson.
One of the big draws during the event is the live auction of artworks by the celebrity artists. This year's participants are:
- Clay Coyote team working with Josh Campbell, Hutchinson Dental Center;
- Roman Bloemke working with Steve Gasser, president of Vivid Image, and Bo Young, American Family Insurance; and
- Ellen Starr working with Wendy Hantge, community volunteer.
Tickets are $75 per person. Corporate tables and perks are available for $800.
For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.