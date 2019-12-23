The cost to reserve a shelter in one of Hutchinson’s parks will be slightly more expensive next year. It was one of a handful of changes City Council approved to the 2020 fee schedule Thursday during its final meeting of the year.
Reserving a non-electrical shelter will cost $30 per day and an electrical shelter will cost $50 per day, according to the new rates. That amounts to a $5 increase in both rates over the 2019 fee schedule.
If you’re looking use one of the water, sewer and electric camping sites at West River Park, that will cost $35 — A $5 increase from previous years — or if you want to rent one of the city’s fields, that will now cost $20 for 1 1/2 hours — also a $5 increase.
The fees that were raised were mostly done to help the city cover increasing expenses while balancing the costs so as not to make prices prohibitive to users.
“Staff looks at it from …. are we covering our costs? That’s the main factor at what we’re looking at,” City Administrator Matt Jaunich said.
From the Housing and Redevelopment Authority, a pre- and post-energy audit will cost $650, a $50 increase from 2019.
The Public Works Department saw increases in a handful of areas. The state drinking water service connection fee required by state increased to 81 cents per water meter per month, a 52.8 percent increase, while the costs of water meters themselves increased as well, the cost of which depends on the type of meter. Storm water utility fees also increased about 3 percent across the board.
At the airport, rental fees for city-owned hangars and storage spaces increased $5-$30, depending on the hangar, while the cost of privately-owned hangar spaces also increased.
Lastly, at Oakland Cemetery, the cost for all columbarium niches was set at $1,800. Previously there had been different rates for different niches, but the city determined to do away with that system.
“It’s more of an administrative thing. We have enough in place now with the additions a couple years ago, and at a certain point it’s no different than your spot on the ground,” Public Works Director Kent Exner said. “In simple terms, it’s first come first serve, and we’ll treat it that way.”
The 2020 fee schedule also reflects a handful of new fees added this year, including the $30 temporary licenses for food vendors and transient merchants. Those licenses are good for up to three consecutive days.
Other new fees include an $80 recording fee into the permanent record for people who are not interred at Oakland Cemetery, a $190 monthly fee to rent one of the new hangars at the city airport, and $56.25 to rent one of the new storage spaces at the airport.