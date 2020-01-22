Hutchinson’s portion of the bill for this summer’s State Highway 15/Main Street reconstruction project may end up costing $1 million more than previously estimated, according to City Engineer Kent Exner. This was among the details Exner discussed at last week’s City Council meeting during a review of the cooperative agreement the city is considering with the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The project calls for full reconstruction of the roadway and underground utilities covering seven downtown blocks between Second Avenue North and Fifth Avenue South, as well as pavement resurfacing, sidewalk and pedestrian improvements from Fifth Avenue south to Airport Road. The work is scheduled to begin in May and wrap up by November.
Along with outlining the construction and longterm maintenance responsibilities of the city and MnDOT, the agreement clarifies the city’s cost obligations for the project. According to the agreement, the city’s share of the bill includes 100 percent of the water and sanitary sewer costs, as well as portions of the costs associated with other utilities, street lights, sidewalks, traffic lights, parking lane construction and improvements that meet Americans with Disabilities Act regulations.
Back in August, the city estimated its share of the project’s cost at $1.7 million, but that has increased substantially and is now estimated at $2.7 million. Several factors led to the increase, according to Exner, including the overall rise in the costs of construction materials from August to January.
Soil and groundwater contamination was another major factor. Petroleum-based contamination was found in several areas where there used to be gas stations along Main Street. To properly treat and handle the contaminated material during construction is an expensive process, Exner said, for which the city must spend an estimated $150,000.
That contamination also leads to another added expense for the city’s water and sewer utilities as special pipes and gaskets are required.
“You can't put a typical PVC pipe in with a normal rubber gasket in it,” Exner said. “These gaskets, we're talking on a 12-inch sewer pipe, are $400-$500 a piece, the gaskets alone.”
Another significant factor in the increase is related to the city’s plan for its street lights along the highway.
MnDOT estimates it would cost less than $100,000 to build a new street light system that would meet its standards. The city, however, wants to refurbish and reuse its current decorative street lights after giving them a fresh coat of paint and rewiring them to be fitted with LED lighting. MnDOT estimates the cost for that work to be $436,708, and according to the agreement it will only pay the approximate amount for the cheaper lighting system, which is about 20 percent of the total cost. That is not the cost share Exner was expecting, he said, and that means the city is on the hook for the difference, which is about $349,366.
“(MnDOT) deviated, per their central office review, from an agreement we had on a district level here,” Exner said. “That price went up over $100,000.”
PAYMENT FIRST
City Council is expected to vote on the agreement at its next meeting Tuesday, Jan. 28, following a public hearing at 6 p.m.
Assuming the council approves the agreement, the project bid opening is scheduled for Feb. 28. After the bid opening, new prices will be calculated and the city will be given a final estimate for the project. The city must pay the state for its share of the project before MnDOT awards the contract to the lowest bidder, which it hopes to do by the end of March.
“They get the convenience of having all of our money up front,” Exner said.
That final estimate of the city’s costs may change, and if it does Exner believes it wouldn’t be to the city’s advantage.
“My fear is that it actually might be higher (than the estimate), recognizing the expectations for the contractor to turn this around relatively quickly and start work May 1,” Exner said. “Also, just the contracting bidding environment we’ve been in the last couple years especially, prices have increased noticeably.”
Once the city makes its upfront payment to the state, it’s cost obligations are still not finished. After work is complete and the final cost of the city’s share of the project is determined, the agreement states that the city will either receive a refund for the difference if the total is less than the upfront payment, or it may have to pay the difference if the total exceeds the upfront payment.
“Either MnDOT will cut us a check,” Exner said, “or we’ll cut them a check for the increase in our share of the work.”