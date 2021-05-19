As proposals for solar arrays have become more common over the past several years, McLeod County commissioners have been forced to grapple with a common concern among many proposed sites: They would stop production on high-quality farmland.
During a discussion regarding a conditional-use permit for a solar array that was denied in March, Board Vice Chair Paul Wright made a note of how weighty the issue of prime farmland is.
"According to the state of Minnesota, McLeod County generates nearly a quarter billion dollars of ag products every year," he said, but added, "If we're going to use prime farmland as the big banner every time one of these comes up, then we should be using that for everything that we see that removes farmland. Building a house, any time we see any land excavated in an open field we should be saying 'no' at the same time."
Earlier this month, a plan for a new solar array reviewed by the County Board offered a new approach to the challenge, one that fits the colloquial name often used to describe acres of solar arrays: "solar garden."
"(Our plan) is very similar to the other ones, with one difference," said David Bergh, a representative of SunShare Community Solar Gardens of Colorado. "We understand the importance of preserving prime ag land in McLeod County."
His company is working with Donald Engelman to build a proposed array system on 20 acres of property northeast of Plato. It would remain on prime farmland for approximately 35 years, connected to an Xcel Energy substation. SunShare has worked with TangleTown Gardens of Plato, as well as with Ames Farm and Red Hive Honey, both bee farms, to create a plan that keeps the land used for the solar array in use for agricultural purposes.
Using a system dubbed "agrivoltaics," vegetable crops would share land with the panels. Shaded plants need less water and cool the back of solar panels. Cooler panels capture more energy. Beds of hosta, flowers, leafy greens and other plants would also be planted between arrays. The 2,000 linear feet of fence line would be used to plant climbing vegetation such as tomatoes and cucumbers.
"It would also be the first site in the state and surrounding areas. It's a relatively new process," Bergh said. "But I believe this site is a perfect starting point."
Chickens would forage the beds and their droppings would create fertilization. Native grass will be planted in unused space. The land will also support a minimum of 16 bee hives to create a safe place for pollinator populations and to produce local honey. Up to four jobs are expected with the project.
"We've had a lot of solar applications. This one excites me. There is a lot of good things in there," said Board Chair Doug Krueger. "Bees are under attack between diseases and spray, so to be real frank, when I (saw) the pollinator thing my antennas came right up."
Krueger said instead of changing the ordinance governing solar arrays to fit one project, he would like to make sure it fits everyone interested in similar projects. The ordinance calls for the maintenance of prime farmland. County Attorney Michael Junge said if the County Board considers a project such as that proposed by SunShare to meet the ordinance's farmland stipulations, no change is necessary. Krueger still favored having the county's Planning Commission take another look at the ordinance, as the project offered by SunShare didn't use the full 20 acres for farming. It was also noted the Planning Commission was not aware of SunShare's plan when it recommended the proposed project have its permit denied, as the plan had not yet been completed and submitted. The Helen Township Board recommended approval.
"This is very positive to me," said Board Member Joe Nagel. "I've probably been the commissioner on the fence the most about this type of thing. Thank you for finding a way to give us some options here."
The County Board unanimously agreed to have the planning commission take a second look and revisit the project at a future meeting, but not before discussing the commission's second area of concern: stray voltage. This is caused when electrical currents leak into the ground, which can make dairy cows sick and lead to decreased milk production.
"That’s a phrase that gets abused quite often, in my opinion," Wright said. "Anything that gets plugged into the wall can generate issues with that."
But, he added, he is sensitive to the issue as a livestock farmer.
“I didn’t see that necessarily addressed in your plan," he said. "How would you address testing beforehand, testing after and transparency?”
Bergh said that in Wabasha County, where SunShare has another site, it took readings ahead of time to establish a baseline, and tests annually.
"That's typically been part of our condition," he said. "I am not aware of any instances where stray voltage has been an issue."