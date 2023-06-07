Taking a survey
Getty Images

The city of Hutchinson continues to mull over what questions it wants to ask residents as part of a major national survey.

The City Council has opted in to the 2023 National Citizens Survey, which is expected to be before the public in the middle or end of June. The comprehensive and statistically accurate survey for local governments is conducted every four years. The National Research Center and the International City/County Management Association collaborate and review community life, government service quality and resident participation in community activities. Results are benchmarked against other local governments.

