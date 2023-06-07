The city of Hutchinson continues to mull over what questions it wants to ask residents as part of a major national survey.
The City Council has opted in to the 2023 National Citizens Survey, which is expected to be before the public in the middle or end of June. The comprehensive and statistically accurate survey for local governments is conducted every four years. The National Research Center and the International City/County Management Association collaborate and review community life, government service quality and resident participation in community activities. Results are benchmarked against other local governments.
The city is in the development stage of the survey, which asks residents to rate various issues ranging from economic development to drinking water and crime prevention. It touches on government performance, the quality of service and future goals. Each question asks for a rating ranging from 1-5. There is not much difference in the first 12 categories as compared to the previous survey.
But every city is given one page to ask custom questions. In the past, the Hutchinson leaders asked about sales taxes, road funding and other local issues — and used answers to help set policy.
At a May 23 City Council meeting, members reviewed custom questions suggested by staff, but were doubtful about one in particular, which asked about Hutchinson's seasonal leaf control and mosquito control.
"I've never heard anybody that doesn't like either one of those," said Council member Chad Czmowski.
"I think our approval rate has been like 90%," City Administrator Matt Jaunich said.
"Do we want to burn a question on that?" Czmowski said.
Instead, Council members showed interest in asking residents about sales tax. In 2019, the city asked: "The city's 1/2 cent sales tax currently helps pay debt requirements for the water and wastewater plants and generates about $1.3 million a year in revenue. It is set to expire in 2026 when the debt is paid off. How much would you support or oppose a voter approved renewal of the 1/2 cent sales tax after it expires to make improvements and upgrades to city-owned recreational facilities?"
The City Council discussed whether it would be better to be specific or open-ended with a similar question this year, as the earliest possible date in question comes in 2026, and the City Council may not know how such a tax would be used. It's possible the city may seek funds to tackle additional wastewater mandates.
Staff will work on various possible questions related to a sales tax and bring them before Council members for further discussion.
The city has room to ask other questions as well. Included for discussion among City Council materials are the following question proposals:
- "On the city's prior surveys, ratings of street repair have consistently been lower when compared to other communities across the nation. How important, if at all, do you think it is that the city put additional funding toward street repair and maintenance?"
- Currently, the city spends about $4 million a year on street repair and maintenance. In order to fund additional street repair and still maintain the current levels of all city-provided services and programs, additional tax revenue would be needed. how much of a property tax increase would you support or oppose if the revenue generated would be dedicated to fixing, repairing and upgrading city streets and its related infrastructure?"
- "Does your household own or plan to purchase an electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid EV? Does your household own or plan to purchase a second electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid EV?"
- "Please indicate whether you do any of the following things: turn off lights and appliances when not in use, utilize recycling collection, utilize source-separated compost collection services, set the thermostat lower in winter and higher in summer, recreation activities in or along the South Fork Crow River."