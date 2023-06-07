RiverSong crowd

The setting for RiverSong Music Festival is hard to beat — Masonic/West River Park along the Crow River. Under a canopy of trees in 2022, attendees could listen to music on two stages as well as enjoy the outdoors.

 Photo by Myca Clark

With another $4,000 paid, the RiverSong Music Festival is roughly $10,000 away from the $32,000 goal for Masonic/West River Park stage upgrades from 2012.

The recent benchmark was touched upon at the May 23 Hutchinson City Council meeting when Jan Johnson, co-chair of RiverSong site and security, provided an update on the July 14-15 event.

Tags