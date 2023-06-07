With another $4,000 paid, the RiverSong Music Festival is roughly $10,000 away from the $32,000 goal for Masonic/West River Park stage upgrades from 2012.
The recent benchmark was touched upon at the May 23 Hutchinson City Council meeting when Jan Johnson, co-chair of RiverSong site and security, provided an update on the July 14-15 event.
“We’d like to thank you for the continued support that the Council gives to RiverSong, and everything that the city does,” she said.
The RiverSong board has arranged for liability insurance and a liquor license for the family friendly event, which is free for anyone younger than 14 who attends with a paying adult.
“We have some kids’ activities and games and stuff for them to do,” Johnson said.
Tickets are $30 on Friday, with gates open at 5 p.m. for the 6-11 p.m. event. Tickets are $40 Saturday, with gates open at 11 a.m. for the noon-11 p.m. event.
In an effort to avoid campers from jumping the fence this year, a gate will be open on the west with someone posted.