McLeod County Board has unanimously approved several bids for construction on a planned highway shop in Glencoe.
Overall, commissioners approved $1.41 million in bids, with more to come. When including forthcoming bids, other fees and money for contingencies, the project is slated to cost about $1.83 million. The county plans to build on city of Glencoe and Minnesota Department of Transportation property between State Highway 22 and Seneca.
An alternative bid for a bituminous parking lot instead of a gravel lot would add another $21,427. Such an alternative would be meant to save on long-term maintenance costs.
“It will keep us out of a lot of things with dragging gravel out onto the highway,” said Board Member Doug Krueger.
This project has been in the works for a few years, dating back to the county’s work to consolidate into fewer spaces. The North Complex, an associated highway shop, and a Health and Human Services building were sold, and staff members and public services were moved to the new McLeod County Government Center on Chandler Avenue. Others remained at the courthouse. The move was pitched as a way to make it easier for the public to find services, to lower the county’s overhead costs, and to open up property to return to the tax base.
The proposed highway shop is meant to be a permanent solution for department storage in that portion of the county.
In mid-2022, the County Board approved engineering services from Rice Companies to study the Glencoe shop project. That led to a building footprint, specifications and, on Feb. 10, the opening of bids in 49 categories.
Money for the plan is set to come from two sources: the Capital Assets Budget and the COVID County Relief budget. Both are notable for different reasons.
Funds from the sale of the North Complex and the previous highway building were in the Designated for Capital Assets budget. The COVID dollars are from American Rescue Plan Act funding given to the county. Up to $1 million of those funds were allocated to the project on July 19, 2022. The county expects to spend no new money on the project, and not levy for it.
“This is a project I challenged for the length of it, to see if it could work other places,” said Board Vice Chairman Joe Nagel “After a great deal of information and study, I’ve come to peace with this is the best option.”
“We tried our best to work it out (in) the Government Center,” Krueger said. “It’s just really not practical.”
He said the stars aligned with ARPA money.
“I hate to use the word ‘lucky,” Krueger said. “But we were able to make that fit.”