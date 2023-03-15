McLeod County Board has unanimously approved several bids for construction on a planned highway shop in Glencoe.

Overall, commissioners approved $1.41 million in bids, with more to come. When including forthcoming bids, other fees and money for contingencies, the project is slated to cost about $1.83 million. The county plans to build on city of Glencoe and Minnesota Department of Transportation property between State Highway 22 and Seneca.

Tags