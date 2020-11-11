How can McLeod County aid its businesses and encourage new economic development to grow the tax base and keep its communities vibrant? For the past several years, commissioners have mulled over this question.
In 2016, the county developed a digital “tour book” for its website, which helped introduce prospective visitors to county history, business and industry. In 2017, the county hosted the University of Minnesota Extension and invited local business people and elected officials to a deep dive into the county’s main economic forces.
Late last month, the county invited local economic development stakeholders to a discussion with Ady Advantage, a firm that specializes in economic development strategies.
“People that attended were very happy and (eager) that McLeod County is finally taking this step,” Board Member Paul Wright said at a regular board meeting Nov. 3.
He made a motion to approve the development of an update to the county’s economic development strategic plan with the aid of Ady Advantage at a cost of $50,000. Board Member Doug Krueger seconded the motion, which passed unanimously. The goal of the update will be to find ways to support local businesses and attract more.
“It is a step we have to take in order to be able to wrap our arms around what McLeod County can do, what county government can do, to aid the business sector and bring it into the future,” Wright said.
Ady Advantage will lead an 18-week process of visiting with communities and businesses and building a plan that will include steps the county can take to assist ongoing local efforts in the county’s cities.
“This is not your father’s economic development anymore,” Board Vice Chair Doug Krueger said.
Economic development needs include transportation, he noted. Businesses seeking to move or develop in the county’s cities need good local roads and transportation options for their facilities and residential areas.
“It’s not what I think economic development was sold (as) years ago,” Krueger said. “Whether (businesses) come from the metro area or are going to evolve ... from the community, we need something like this (plan) to be ready.
“Infrastructure, everything is so expensive,” he added. “If they don’t have something like this to help along, you’re going to miss the boat. They’re going to go somewhere else.”