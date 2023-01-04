Tax levy

When the McLeod County Board approved a 5.5% preliminary property tax levy increase this past September, there was some talk of trying to shrink it by the end of the year. But board members didn’t sound optimistic.

At the time, Commissioner Joe Nagel, who sits on the Budget Committee, said the county would work to “sharpen the pencil” on the proposed $27.3 million levy, but noted doing so would require serious cuts.

Tags