When the McLeod County Board approved a 5.5% preliminary property tax levy increase this past September, there was some talk of trying to shrink it by the end of the year. But board members didn’t sound optimistic.
At the time, Commissioner Joe Nagel, who sits on the Budget Committee, said the county would work to “sharpen the pencil” on the proposed $27.3 million levy, but noted doing so would require serious cuts.
When the subject was revisited at the Dec. 20 County Board meeting, he spoke again on the subject.
“We talked about how it would be tough to come down. We tried. We looked at it,” Nagel said. “Yeah, some savings came in, some additional expenses that were realized came through. This is a number we were honest with at the beginning, and it’s where we’re at today.”
Board Vice Chairman Paul Wright, who also sits on the committee, echoed the sentiment, saying, “It still equals out to be about the same in order to maintain safe fund balances and maintain a healthy county. This seems to be where we need to be landing for this year.”
Board Chairman Doug Krueger said the figure was still higher than he wanted.
“But, since we set our preliminary budget I did a lot of work, and talked to a lot of our department heads, and obviously went through the budget myself,” he said. “In order to remain solid and as healthy as we have been, and I’d like to see, I concur with the Budget Committee.”
“Likewise, I will support the Budget Committee’s recommendation,” Board Member Nathan Schmalz said.
The County Board unanimously approved the figure, turning the preliminary 2023 levy to the final 2023 levy.
What does the increase mean? In September, McLeod County Finance Director Colleen Robeck provided an estimate with a similar 5% increase. It showed a homeowner with a home valued at $200,000 paying an additional $52 in property taxes in 2023.
Cities and school districts are responsible for approving their own property tax levies.
In prior discussions, board members have highlighted inflation as playing a role in the increased levy but pointed to the fiscal reality of its many mandated departments, and public-facing services as well.
The county invests 33% of its budget into public safety and the judicial budget, and another 25% in Health and Human Services.
“That’s over half,” Nagel said in September. “There’s no fluff there when we’re working with those departments.”
Other county work, such as highway safety, accounts for 15% of the budget. Culture and recreation count for 3%, as does conservation. In order to bring the levy increase down from an earlier figure in the teens, the committee cut $534,000 from highway signs, court administration remodeling, the county fleet, an emergency management inflatable shelter, information technology and building repairs. Another $934,000 was cut by moving bathroom work, fairgrounds drainage and fairgrounds roof repairs to special revenue funds. Outside organizations were held to the 2022 budget. The Highway Department also cut $800,000 in rehabilitation projects.