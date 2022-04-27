The McLeod County Board last week unanimously approved a plan from McLeod County Auditor-Treasurer Connie Kurtzweg to establish an equitable absentee Ballot Board.
The plan is based upon rules spelled out in 2010 by state lawmakers in Minnesota Statute 203B.121, as well as information fin 204B.19 and 204.22. Ultimately, Kurtzweg said, the goal of the plan is to provide transparency to public perception.
She suggested “a combination of deputy auditors trained as election judges and election judges hired from the lists provided by the Office of the Secretary of State.”
“All of the election judges working on Ballot Board will receive additional training to serve on the Ballot Board,” Kurtzweg said. “Deputies are exempt from the party balance requirements. Hired election judges must be of different major political parties.”
“Major parties” are determined based on votes received in prior elections, and in Minnesota include: the Republican Party, the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, Legal Marijuana Now Party and Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party.
McLeod County Boad Chair Doug Krueger said he likes the plan, but asked Kurtzweg to keep track of whether or not there is equal availability on the state list regarding “both major parties.” If there is not such a balance, he said, he would want to speak with lawmakers about the issue.
“That’s always the question. (Constituents ask): Did you have this balanced?” Krueger said.
The duties of the Ballot Board begin 46 days before each election and end the day of the election. Statewide election dates this year include:
June 24: Vote by mail or in person (during scheduled hours) for the Primary Election
Aug. 9: Primary Election day
Sept. 23: Vote by mail or in person (during scheduled hours) for the General Election
Nov. 8: General Election day
“McLeod County Ballot Board processes ballots each day to provide efficient results to those voters,” Kurtzweg said.
Candidates who plan to run for office will begin filing next month. Filing dates are:
Federal: May 17-31 for U.S. Representative;
State: May 17-31 for State Senator, State Representative, Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, State Auditor, Attorney General and judicial offices;
County: May 17-31 for county offices such as County Commissioner, County Attorney, County Sheriff, County Auditor-Treasurer and Soil and Water Supervisor;
City: May 17-31 for offices such as Mayor and Council member in cities where primary races are possible, and Aug. 2-16 where primaries are not possible;
School District: May 17-31 for School Board seats where primary races are possible, and Aug. 2-16 where they are not.