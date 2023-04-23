The McLeod County Board rounded off this past week bid approvals necessary for its upcoming Glencoe Area Transportation Services facility project.
Bids for seven categories added up to $79,596. Those seven bids, which were unanimously approved by the County Board with Joe Nagel absent, regarded categories that did not previously receive bids, or which had received bids that were rejected by the Board.
When including forthcoming bids, other fees and money for contingencies, the project is slated to cost about $1.83 million. The county plans to build on city of Glencoe and Minnesota Department of Transportation property between State Highway 22 and Seneca.
In mid-2022, the County Board approved engineering services from Rice Companies to study the Glencoe shop project.
Money for the plan is set to come from two sources: the Capital Assets Budget and the COVID County Relief budget. Both are notable for different reasons.
Funds from the sale of the North Complex and the previous highway building were in the Designated for Capital Assets budget. The COVID dollars are from American Rescue Plan Act funding given to the county. Up to $1 million of those funds were allocated to the project on July 19, 2022. The county expects to spend no new money on the project, and not levy for it.