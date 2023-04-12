McLeod County has brought on Tamara Pieschke to serve as an assistant county attorney.
At the request of McLeod County Attorney Ryan Hansch, the County Board approved the April 17 appointment this past week. Pieschke has been an assistant county attorney in Le Sueur since 2021, and was previously a staff attorney for a judge in McLeod County.
“We are excited at the prospect of having her on board,” Hansch said.
Later in the meeting, Hansch told board members the previously approved return of retired former county attorney Michael Junge had been helpful. After serving since 1982, Junge did not run for reelection at the end of 2022. He was appointed as an assistant county attorney this past month on a temporary basis due to staff turnover.
“The rest of the staff, during this recent turnover and with upcoming turnover, has been quite flexible, willing to put in the extra work and time, and take on new tasks,” Hansch said. “We are doing well. ... We plan to provide a high level of service during this time of transition.”