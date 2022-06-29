The McLeod County Board took another step toward developing an overarching park plan when it passed two resolutions at its June 21 meeting.
Economic Development Coordinator Liz Danielson brought the items to the board. The County Board created the coordinator position earlier this year as part of a long-running effort to tap into economic development as a way to serve local businesses, grow the tax base and keep communities vibrant.
First up was a resolution to establish a Park Planning Task Force Committee. It would be responsible for assisting Mid-Minnesota Development Commission in the creation of a McLeod County Master Parks Plan.
The Board agreed earlier in the month to bring MMDC in for the project at a cost not to exceed $17,070. It had originally been expected to cost $23,800, but board members asked for a version that leaned more heavily on county staff to cut costs. The plan will be created following a study conducted with MMDC.
The second item on the agenda appointed members to the committee. They are:
- Sheila Murphy, county administrator
- John Brunkhorst, county engineer
- Liz Danielson, economic development
- Coleton Draeger, Soil and Water Conservation District
- Joe Nagel, commissioner
- Paul Wright, commissioner
- Kyle Ten Napel, MMDC
- Brian Stiles, District 1 resident
- Cory Neid, District 2 resident
- Chad Czmowski, District 3 resident
- Lori Cacka, District 4 resident
- Jerry Eggert, District 5 resident
Both resolutions received unanimous approval.
The committee will be active until February, with a plan is expected to be ready late this year or early next year. The fairgrounds will be taken into consideration as well.
"The Master Parks Plan would be complimentary to the existing Master Fairgrounds Plan," Danielson said.
Funds for the project are to come from the County Wide Budget. Murphy told board members in a previous discussion that American Rescue Plan Act dollars could be used as well. According to Danielson, funds could be transferred in the future to cover the cost if the board approved.
The parks plan might also be tied to the future of trail development in the county. During a recent discussion regarding the Dakota Rail Trail, Wright said the proper timing to discuss paving work would be when the county’s parks plan is complete, so it can be reviewed by the public along with the trails plan and fairgrounds plan before the County Board commits to a major project.