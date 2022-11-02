Money

The McLeod County Board took a hard look at wages, its pay scale and employee health insurance offerings at an Oct. 18 meeting.

Approved unanimously was a 2.5% annual increase to all non-union job grades on its pay scale for 2022, 2023 and 2024. Board members also unanimously approved adjustments to the 2022 wage scale for non-union employees. These adjustments do not reflect changes to specific employee salaries, but to the minimum and maximum pay available for each grade category.

