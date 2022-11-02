The McLeod County Board took a hard look at wages, its pay scale and employee health insurance offerings at an Oct. 18 meeting.
Approved unanimously was a 2.5% annual increase to all non-union job grades on its pay scale for 2022, 2023 and 2024. Board members also unanimously approved adjustments to the 2022 wage scale for non-union employees. These adjustments do not reflect changes to specific employee salaries, but to the minimum and maximum pay available for each grade category.
These adjustments are the result of a prior board decision to work with a contractor. It studied the county’s job positions in order to make adjustments that would provide competitive offerings on the job market. The budget committee reviewed the recommendations of this study and accounted for them when presenting the preliminary 2023 levy approved in September.
“With the situation with hiring and retention, it’s a good plan,” Board Chairman Doug Krueger said.
County officials have for several years named employee retention as a major issue. In the past year, the subject has become more prevalent in other local governments as well.
The adjusted 2022 non-union scale, which ranges from 100 to 260, shows a minimum pay of $13.20 per hour for grade 110 (such as a fairgrounds worker or receptionist), and a maximum of $19.80. The 2023 range is $13.53 to $20.30, the 2024 range is 13.94 to $20.90 and the 2025 range is $14.35 to $21.53.
At grade 180 (such as a cash management officer, highway office manager or fairgrounds manager), the minimum is $28.50 and the maximum is $42.76. The 2023 range is $29.22 to $43.83, the 2024 range is $30.09 to $45.15, and the 2025 range is $31 to $46.50
At grade 260 (the county administrator), the minimum is $48.25 and the maximum is $72.38. The 2023 range is $49.46 to $74.19, the 2024 range is $50.94 to $76.42, and the 2025 range is $52.47 to $78.71.
The County Board also set the non-union wage increase for 2023, 2024 and 2025 to 3% each year, within the pay scale, for all employees who perform to expectations.
It also tackled its non-union health insurance employer contributions for employees who elect coverage for 2023. Overall, its contributions are set to be about 9% more than 2022. They also happen to be set 3% less than 2021, due to a large decrease from 2021 to 2022. While board members expressed displeasure with the cost increase, a major change was implemented to keep them from rising even higher when the county left the Southwest West Central Service Cooperative plan. It could return if rates are better there in the future, it was noted.
“(The cooperative) was the right move at the right time two years ago, two and a half years ago, … but as the rates came in this year it made sense for us to look at other options that came in significantly better,” said board member Joe Nagel.
He said he appreciated the sense of certainty that the county was able to receive from its Blue Cross Blue Shield plan, which also offered a capped increase for 2024.
“It feels like you’re always chasing this number,” he said. “This is probably the first time — Well, you can not like the numbers, but we know what they are.”
Krueger said that after seeing the county’s insurance issues, and issues in other entities, such as Trailblazer, and speaking with others who deal with insurance, he was confident the county had done all that it could. The contributions were unanimously approved.