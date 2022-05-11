The McLeod County Board last week approved resolutions calling for PrimeWest Health’s ongoing role in the county.
PrimeWest Health is a local insurance provider that offers service to residents enrolled in Medicaid, MinnesotaCare and Medicare. It is governed by a Joint Powers Board of county commissioners from each of the 24 owner counties, including McLeod.
PrimeWest Health, which began in 2003 and is headquartered in Alexandria, has added several counties to its joint powers board in recent years.
The two resolutions, which were unanimously approved, make two assertions for the full year of 2023:
- PrimeWest Health will be the one and only managed care organization that should provide Minnesota Senior Health Options (MSHO) and Minnesota Senior Care Plus (MSC+) managed health care services for recipients in McLeod County.
- PrimeWest Health will be the one and only managed care organization that should provide Special Needs Basic Care (SNBC) managed health care services for recipients in McLeod County.
The resolutions are an answer to solicitation from the state seeking specified health care services in all 87 counties to serve residents over the age of 65 enrolled in medical assistance programs. To serve the MSHO and MSC+ populations in one or more counties, such a response is required, as are contract negotiations or amendments with the state.
The state can choose to renew any contract awarded under this request for proposal annually for up to five years.
If PrimeWest Health is no longer the sole-source payor for these services, it is projected that there will be increased administrative costs to the county for their provision.