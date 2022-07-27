11 AIS Eurasian Milfoil

Eurasian watermilfoil is a common aquatic invasive species found in Minnesota’s lakes.

 Southwest News Media

McLeod County and the Belle Lake Association have decided to try what appears to have been a successful watermilfoil treatment on another portion of Belle Lake.

The County Board unanimously approved last week $9,835 from the McLeod County Aquatic Invasive Species grant Funds for the 2022 treatment program.

