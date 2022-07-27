McLeod County and the Belle Lake Association have decided to try what appears to have been a successful watermilfoil treatment on another portion of Belle Lake.
The County Board unanimously approved last week $9,835 from the McLeod County Aquatic Invasive Species grant Funds for the 2022 treatment program.
“It was very effective (previously),” Director of Environmental Services Marc Telecky said. “(The new treatment) will be just south of the east landing ... to the lagoon on Piepenburg Park. This is an area that’s been identified there that has a pretty aggressive stand of Eurasian watermilfoil.”
The prior treatment was on the southwest portion of the lake, and the three-year treatment appeared to quickly wither the vegetation. However, it is not considered a permanent solution.
The second treatment will cost $10,928, with the Belle Lake Association contributing $1,092 of the total. Overall, it is meant to help stop the spread to other waters as well as reduce the weed’s presence on Belle Lake.
Eurasian watermilfoil can cause problems on its own, and has the ability to hybridize with native watermilfoil, and end up either more problematic, or less problematic. But overall, it creates problems for boats, and a danger for swimmers who could become snagged in the dense overgrowth. It can grow up to 9 feet tall. Similar to zebra mussel, Eurasian watermilfoil can harm the food chain by blocking out the sun and by outcompeting other plants, ultimately harming the ecosystem.
To help curb the spread of AIS, Minnesota lawmakers passed in 2014 a county tax bill that provides funds for prevention. Funds received by each county are determined by watercraft trailer launches and trailer parking spaces. In 2022, McLeod County received $75,094.