McLeod County Board set 2023 salaries for the elected positions of attorney, sheriff and auditor-treasurer during a Dec. 20 meeting.
Board Member Paul Wright said it was tough to set the salaries of elected officials the County Board has to work with throughout the year to provide required services.
“These are not numbers we are picking out of the air. In order to collect the data, the Budget Committee has asked a lot of administration. And I think we all have," he said. "We want to make sure these are correct. Sometimes these are substantial increases. But we have to compare ourselves to where our neighboring counties are at, where similar counties are at. I think we had also better acknowledge that we have some superior leadership positions that are filled here.”
The following changes were made:
- The 2023 salary for the county attorney was set at $135,935. Voters selected Ryan Hansch for the role. In 2022, the salary was $131,975. In 2021, it was $128,131.
- The 2023 salary for the sheriff was set at $132,000. Voters selected Tim Langenfeld for the role. In 2022, the salary was $107,018. In 2021, it was $103,901.
- The 2023 salary for the auditor-treasurer was set at $112,000. Voters selected Connie Kurtzweg for the role. In 2022, the salary was $91,974. In 2021, it was $89,295.
“It is difficult to look at some of these increases," Wright said. "In the past, we’ve given them hardly anything during the COVID year. And we argued that. And that felt slightly awkward as well.”
For 2022, the County Board received a range of salary recommendations for each of the three positions. It selected the smallest increase within the range.
“We look at others in the state now and there are very substantial increases given to these positions, and we’re just acknowledging that here today with the recommendations that have come forward," Wright said.
The salary increase for the auditor-treasurer position caused disagreement among board members. Chairman Doug Krueger moved to set the 2023 salary for the role at $101,281. Board Member Joe Nagel asked why his motion was smaller than the recommended amount.
Krueger said he compared the local position's duties to those of other counties.
“I went through the numbers that I was presented from other counties," Krueger said. "It has no reflection on any individual or anything, but it was hard to go that high. It kinda stuck out when I put them down.”
“Thank you for the answer, and I respect that," Nagel said. "I’ll vote against it (Krueger's motion), based on administration’s efforts and to continue to be consistent with our Keystone study — the fact that our auditor-treasurer is combined, some are not, and also runs a license center.”
Krueger, and Board Member Daryl Luthens, voted to set the auditor-treasurer salary at $101,281 for 2023. But Nagel, Wright and Board Member Nathan Schmalz voted against it, defeating it. When the $112,000 figure was offered, the 3-2 vote was reversed, thus passing the motion.
The other two salary increases did not cause much discussion. But Krueger commented on the $132,000 sheriff salary for 2023.
"I looked at some cost comparisons, and what we asked for, and what other counties are doing," he said. "Law enforcement has got their hands full."