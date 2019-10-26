McLeod County Board members vented their frustration at the state Tuesday morning during a discussion about regional transportation options.
“Social workers are darn near in tears because their clients sit at their clinics and they can’t get rides,” Board Chair Joe Nagel said.
The problems for rural transportation, Nagel and Board Vice Chair Doug Krueger explained, include a lack of communication from the Minnesota Department of Human Services and the Minnesota Department of Transportation. County human services staff and county residents have complained about excessive red tape as they try to schedule transportation to and from medical appointments around the state and central Minnesota.
“It’s so convoluted,” Krueger said
“Everyone points fingers at each other when someone can’t get a ride,” Nagel said. “These state agencies are in silos.”
The discussion came about as Matthew Johnson, a community development director for Mid-Minnesota, returned to ask the board to support Phase 2 of a plan to sort through regional transportation options. Mid-Minnesota Development Commission helps to administer state and federal programs in Kandiyohi, McLeod, Meeker and Renville counties. The transportation study is funded by the Minnesota Department of Human Services and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
As part of Phase 2, MMDC plans to create a resource guide detailing area services and assistance options to help residents reach medical appointments, find work and meet other needs in the rural area. MMDC would also analyze transportation gaps, such as challenges in reaching St. Cloud, home of the nearest Veterans Affairs hospital. Phase 1 created a work plan.
“We are not asking for any money in the foreseeable future,” Johnson said.
Johnson said public transit provides 60 percent of rides to those who need them, while non-emergency medical transportation, private transportation and volunteer drivers provide the other 40 percent.
“This is trying to work with all the different providers in all the programs and make sense of it for your citizens,” he said. “People’s transportation needs don’t end at the county boundary.”
“No one can do 100 percent of the job,” Board Member Ron Shimanski said. “I think coordinating all of this would give us some efficiencies down the road.”
He added that he doesn’t see many benefits in Phase 2, but hopes it can lead to them down the road.
Krueger said that while the plan may highlight shortcomings, it won’t bring state agencies to the table to discuss how to address them, and it won’t do anything about the state’s systems.
Nagel said Phase 2 also doesn’t address how to coordinate transit providers.
“We need to address these problems,” he said.
Johnson said he agrees with board members about what problems needed to be solved.
“I look at it as the justification for why this is needed,” he said. “We are not going to get any better at coordinating transportation unless we expose all the problems.”
He said he wants to force state stakeholders to the table to cooperate.
“How does this Phase 2 force the stakeholders to get to the table?” Nagel asked. “I’ll vote for it right now if it forces them to get to the table. That’s the problem. ... It isn’t going to force them.”
He later noted that when Mid-Minnesota first started its project in Phase 1, he had hoped it would knock down the silos state agencies operate from, and bring them together. But he was disappointed that it didn’t, and that Phase 2 won’t.
“It doesn’t solve our problems,” he said.
“We sit here as a board wondering where we get our measures of value,” Board Member Rich Pohlmeier said. “The concept is solid. But how do we take a solid concept and turn it into reality? I’m not sure. I need some assurance.”
“The two main deliverables for Phase 2,” Johnson said, “are the resource guide, which sorts through the providers and the different programs, and more importantly, in my mind, is the gaps analysis.”
Board Member Paul Wright said he would be willing to give Mid-Minnesota’s plan the benefit of the doubt and watch closely to see where it leads.
“It seems like you don’t get any attention toward a problem until you have a study or a plan,” he said.
Shimanski asked how long it would take to see action. Johnson said within the next six months, the resource guide and gaps analysis should take shape.
Nagel made a motion not to support the plan, but it failed in a 3-2 vote. Wright made a motion to support the plan. Wright, Pohlmeier and Shimanski voted yes. Krueger and Nagel voted no.