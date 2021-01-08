The McLeod County Board has reorganized for 2021 with two newly elected members.
Newcomer Nathan Schmalz now represents District 1, which includes the northeast corner of the county, including Silver lake, Lester Prairie and Winsted. Incumbent Doug Krueger represents District 2, which includes the southeast corner of the county, including Glencoe and Plato. Incumbent Paul Wright represents District 3, which includes the west and southwest portions of the county, including the southwest corner of Hutchinson and Stewart. Newcomer Daryl Luthens represents the center area of the county, including the southeast corner of Hutchinson, Biscay and Brownton. Joe Nagel represents District 5, which includes the northwest corner of the county and the Hutchinson north of State Highway 15.
At the first meeting of the year, Nagel made the only nomination for the 2021 board chair.
"It's been an honor to be the chair of this board the last four years, and a privilege," he said, "but sometimes change is OK. And before anybody gets the bright idea about nominating me again, I'd like to nominate commissioner Krueger to be chair."
Wright seconded the motion, which passed unanimously. Nagel also nominated Wright for vice chair, which Schmalz seconded. The motion passed unanimously.
Meetings for 2021 will be: Jan 19, Feb. 2, Feb. 16, March 2, March 16, April 6, April 20, May 4, May 18, June 1, June 16, July 6, July 20, Aug. 3, Aug. 17, Sept. 7, Sept. 21, Oct. 5, Oct. 19, Nov. 2, Nov. 16, Dec. 7, Dec. 21, Dec. 28. Meetings are at 9 a.m., which the exception of a 4:30 p.m. meeting and 6 p.m. Board of Appeals and Equilization meeting on June 15 and a 4:30 p.m. meeting and 6 p.m. Truth-in-Taxation hearing Dec. 7.
Starting in February, the McLeod County Board will meet at the new Government Center, 520 Chandler Avenue North, Glencoe.