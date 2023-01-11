Intersection of State Highways 7 and 22

The intersection of State Highways 7 and 22, viewed from the south in this photo, could still be considered for a future project.

 File photo

A study evaluating the need for, and potential routes for a ring road around the northeast side of Hutchinson has been shelved by the McLeod County Board.

“It felt like, to me, the pulse of the board was to not move forward with this project," said Board Vice Chairman Joe Nagel.

