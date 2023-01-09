McLeod County Board shuffled around a few seats at its first meeting of 2023.
After serving as board chairman for the past two years, Doug Krueger nominated Paul Wright to fill the position. The motion was seconded by board member Joe Nagel and unanimously approved with no other nominations.
Wright was serving as vice chairman this past year, and has previously served as board chairman.
"Thank you for the ability to guide the board through our 2023 decision making process," he said.
Wright then nominated Nagel to serve as vice chairman. Krueger seconded the motion, which passed unanimously. No other nominations were offered. Nagel has previously served as chair and vice chair.
The McLeod County Board's current makeup is:
- First District: Nathan Schmalz
- Second District: Doug Krueger
- Third District: Paul Wright, chair
- Fourth District: Daryl Luthens
- Fifth District: Joe Nagel, vice chair