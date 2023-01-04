In a 4-1 vote on Dec. 20, the McLeod County Board set the salary of its five members at $38,000 in 2023.
The figure is an increase from $32,714 in 2022. When that 2022 salary was set a year ago, it was on the bottom end of a range of recommended increases from the 2021 salary, which was $31,761.
Board Member Nathan Schmalz, who voted against the increase, said he would be in favor of a smaller raise. He said that while he felt he could support pay increases to other elected officials and employees as part of his duties as an employer, he didn’t feel the same for his own salary.
“I entered this position knowing that I was going to do a service to the people who voted me into office,” Schmalz said.
While Schmalz voted against the increase, board members Doug Krueger, Paul Wright, Joe Nagel and Daryl Luthens voted in favor of it.
“It’s an awkward thing. And honestly, in this moment, I don’t even know how I’m going to vote yet. And we’re about two seconds away,” Nagel said. “This is going to be taken the wrong way: I know we earn the money. But it is hard.”
While the $38,000 figure was part of recommendations based on a study of county pay rates, and comparisons to other counties, County Administrator Sheila Murphy noted it was still lower than the average salary for commissioners in nearby counties. The average, she said, was $42,735 — but even that total was derived from incomplete data, with counties on the higher end yet to approve 2023 salaries.
Krueger said that in the past, and before he was a commissioner, he had made similar arguments to Schmalz.
“I fought hard to keep the wages down before,” he said. “But this is one year I’m breaking. And one thing I haven’t said is: This is my last term. There is no doubt about it. I just hope I live through it. But we want to attract qualified, good people to come and take these jobs. They’re not taking them unless they already have enough money and time.”
Luthens said he agreed with Krueger’s reasoning.
“If we don’t keep up with this, and our wages, it will be difficult to find somebody else to run for these positions in the future,” he said.
This past November, Krueger and Nagel both ran unopposed. In 2020, Wright ran unopposed. Schmalz ran against José Luciano, both as newcomers.
Per diem — a flat amount paid when board members conduct county business on a day — remained at $75 for a half day and $125 for a full day, by the same vote. The rate stayed the same a year ago as well.