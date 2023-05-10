The McLeod County Board recognized May as Mental Health Month with two resolutions at its most recent meeting.
One resolution dedicated May, 2023, in McLeod County to the awareness and understanding of mental health. The second resolution called out the need for strong mental health programs for children, and dedicated May 11, 2023, as McLeod County Children's Mental Health Awareness Day.
"Let's keep mental health awareness in our thoughts as we lead our daily lives," said Board Member Nathan Schmalz.
The first resolution, which was read aloud by Board Chair Paul Wright, acknowledged "each business, school, government agency, health care provider, organization, and citizen shares the burden of mental health problems and ha a responsibility to promote mental health wellness and support prevention efforts."
The resolution goes on to call upon McLeod County's citizens and agencies to "recommit our community to increasing awareness and understanding of mental health, the steps our citizens can take to protect their mental health, and the need for appropriate and accessible services for all people with mental health conditions."
The resolution highlighting the need for children's mental health awareness highlights the PACT for Families Collaborative.
PACT is a five-county, multi-agency partnership which operates as a Children’s Mental Health Collaborative, and a Family Services Collaborative. It partners with Kandiyohi, McLeod, Meeker, Renville and Yellow Medicine counties.
"PACT for Families ... through its unique approach to serving children, youth and young adults with mental health or substance use disorders, is effectively caring for the mental health needs of children, youth, young adults and their families in our community," reads the resolution.
It calls on organizations and citizens to "acquaint the people of our community with the fundamental necessity of a year-round program for children, youth, and young adults with mental health or substance use disorders and their families."
"We definitely want to thank our team under (McLeod County Health and Human Serivces Director) Berit Spors," Wright added.