Two additions to McLeod County's fee schedule this past month served as follow-ups to major items approved by the McLeod County Board at the end of 2022.
Amidst the major issues discussed was a new business development policy and the issue of salaries. During those discussions, board members noted additions were on the horizon.
Approved in December was a business development policy designed to follow state statute. Overall, it sought to establish ground rules by which the county will weigh requests for subsidies and tax abatements, and request of that nature related to the growth of business in the county, be it new or expanding ventures.
The policy is meant to assure fairness when businesses come forward with ideas, and ask for aid as the county steps into an arena previously managed by four of the county's cities individually.
Approved on Dec. 17 was a business development administrative fee of $2,500.
"This is intended to cover any of the administrative costs and professional consulting costs that would occur with a request for a business subsidy, such as a tax abatement," said Liz Danielson, the county's economic development coordinator.
In November and December, the County Board tackled non-union employee pay and the pay of elected officials.
Not included in those discussions was the issue of mileage. On Dec. 17, the County Board set mileage reimbursement at the IRS rate, which is 65.5 cents per mile driven for business. The figure is up 3 cents from the midyear increase in 2022.
The update came with an addendum cutting the rate by 15 cents when a personal vehicle is used instead of a county fleet vehicle. This addendum would not go into effect if it's more sensible to use a personal vehicle.
Previously, a 2.5% annual increase to all non-union job grades on its pay scale for 2022, 2023 and 2024 was approved. Board members also unanimously approved adjustments to the 2022 wage scale for non-union employees.
The following updates to elected official salaries were also approved late last year:
- The 2023 salary for the county attorney was set at $135,935. In 2022, the salary was $131,975. In 2021, it was $128,131.
- The 2023 salary for the sheriff was set at $132,000. In 2022, the salary was $107,018. In 2021, it was $103,901.
- The 2023 salary for the auditor-treasurer was set at $112,000. In 2022, the salary was $91,974. In 2021, it was $89,295.
- The 2023 salary for County Board members was set at $38,000. In 2022, the salary was $32,714. In 2021, it was $31,761.