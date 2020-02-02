The McLeod County Board of Commissioners is conducting a special workshop to meet with local legislatures.
The meeting with administrators and commissioners from McLeod, Meeker and Sibley counties is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the McLeod County Courthouse board room, 830 11th St. E., Glencoe. Discussion will be regarding 2020 legislative session issues and 2020 bonding proposals affecting District 18.
The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call Sheila Murphy, McLeod County administrator, at 320-864-1320.