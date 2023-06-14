Theodore Pinske was working with the Schaefer Carpentry crew near Green Isle 130 years ago when the owner of the Plato Lumber Yard convinced him to organize a carpentry crew for a local project.

Pinske’s family emigrated from Germany in 1870, the same year he was born, and with the completion of a timber hip-roof barn for Fred Oltmann, he established what has grown into a five generation Pinske family-owned and operated business in McLeod County.

