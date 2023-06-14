Theodore Pinske was working with the Schaefer Carpentry crew near Green Isle 130 years ago when the owner of the Plato Lumber Yard convinced him to organize a carpentry crew for a local project.
Pinske’s family emigrated from Germany in 1870, the same year he was born, and with the completion of a timber hip-roof barn for Fred Oltmann, he established what has grown into a five generation Pinske family-owned and operated business in McLeod County.
“In the late 1990s, we actually tore that barn down, restored everything, and we pulled a lot of the materials into my personal home and into the office to commemorate our family business,” said Karl Pinske, the fifth-generation owner and president of Plato Woodwork.
He was on hand at this past week’s McLeod County Board meeting for the second installment of a new series. Just two months ago, 2B Continued was the first community spotlight presented by McLeod County Economic Development Coordinator Liz Danielson. With the addition of Plato Woodwork, a tradition meant to carry on every other month is underway.
“Celebrating its 130th year in business, Plato Woodwork employs 197,” Danielson said. “Since 1893, Plato Woodwork has earned its reputation as one of America’s finest custom cabinetry manufacturers and fashion leaders.”
The business operates one shift, with its office open 10-11 hours a day in order to service both the East and West Coasts. Its facility covers 127,000 square feet, with a 10,000-square-foot extension in 2021. Another 8,000-square-foot extension is underway.
The business boasts 45-year employees, and the average tenure at Plato Woodwork is 16.3 years, Pinske said, though the average has been brought down due to new hires.
“We’ve been hiring a lot lately because we’ve been busy,” he said.
Plato Woodwork’s main markets are independent showrooms and design-built firms. Sixty percent of its work is large-scale remodels. Colorado, Montana, Wyoming, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania are its largest markets. It is currently on track for a $32 million revenue year, which is the goal for 2023.
“I’m happy to say my son joined us after college almost three years ago,” Pinske said. “That’s a big step toward the sixth generation of keeping our family business going.”
Pinske praised the county’s preparation for growth.
McLeod County Administrator Sheila Murphy said she has worked with Pinske for many years when she worked in manufacturing, and with the county. She praised Plato Woodwork’s treatment of its employees.
“You’ve created such an asset for McLeod County and for Plato,” she said.