McLeod County COVID-19 cases doubled in two weeks, up to 1,430 Nov. 17.
"At the last Board meeting, which was Nov. 3, I reported we had 699," McLeod County Health and Human Services Director Berit Spors told the McLeod County Board. "That's an increase of 731 positive cases in two weeks."
Confirmed cases increased another 30 the next day.
COVID-19 has resulted in eight McLeod County deaths, and on Nov. 17, 24 residents were hospitalized and 1,039 were out of isolation. A look back at data provided by the county shows a handful of COVID-19 hospitalizations in April, May, June and July. Recorded hospitalizations climbed to 11 in August, nine in September, six in October and so far 30 this month.
At one time, the majority of new cases were centered in Glencoe, but the percentage of total cases has shifted over time, with most now in Hutchinson.
Schools in McLeod County are shifting to to more restrictive learning models in the face of growing cases. As of Nov. 16, all secondary students in Hutchinson Public Schools had transitioned to complete distance learning. Elementary students will follow Nov. 30. New Century Academy in Hutchinson is scheduled to being distance learning Nov. 30. Glencoe-Silver Lake and Lester Prairie schools have shifted to full distance learning.
The state watches a county's 14-day new case rate per 10,000 residents to advise schools. New 14-day case rates are released by the state every Thursday, but they always reflect rates from two weeks prior. Schools are directed to use more cautious models — including a hybrid model with half the student body learning from home, and complete digital learning from home — as the number increases. With a case rate of 50, schools are usually advised to have students learn from home.
The county's case rate was 40.47 per 10,000 as of the most recent data, but the county expects it to spike Thursday.
"We are expecting it to double," Spors said.
She told County Board members businesses in the county were reporting clusters of cases. A cluster is any business reporting three or more positive cases among employees.
Long-term care facilities have also noted an uptick in cases. Older populations are generally considered at risk of more dangerous COVID-19 symptoms.
To keep track of the rapidly evolving data, McLeod County is creating a dashboard that will appear on the county website. It will display real-time data with a geographic information system.
"COVID has really hit home in McLeod County," County Administrator Sheila Murphy said. "I think all of us now know someone or groups of people who are personally effected, and we're just askign everyone to stay safe."
Spors reiterated the importance of residents to practice the use of masks to cover the mouth and nose, social distancing and hand washing. Each practice is required to improve the safety of others.
Hutchinson is the site of one of Minnesota's upcoming free, "no barrier" COVID-19 testing sites. Nine more will be spread across rural Minnesota with one more in the west metro. The state is also rolling out a COVID-19 test-at-home program.
All new testing sites and the mail program are available to any Minnesotan who wants to be tested, whether they have symptoms or not, and do not require insurance. The Hutchinson site at the National Guard Armory, 1200 Adams St. S.E., opens Nov. 30.
A test can be delivered through the mail and ordered at tinyurl.com/yxfawy6o.