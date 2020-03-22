Changes and updates came rapidly this past week as Hutchinson, McLeod County and Hutchinson Health worked to stay ahead of preparations for COVID-19.
On Thursday, the county moved ahead with an emergency declaration signed by McLeod County Chair Joe Nagel.
McLeod County Emergency Management Director Kevin Mathews discussed the issue with Department of Homeland Security. DHS cleared a small change in protocol, which allowed the chair's signature to be made more than three days before full board action at a March 24 special meeting at the McLeod County Courthouse.
“McLeod County Board of Commissioners and staff are committed to the safety of citizens and employees," Nagel said. "We will continue to communicate facts surrounding this public health emergency through education and updates to media and our main point of information, our County Website ... along with our McLeod County Facebook page”.
McLeod County is declaring a state of emergency because it is not operating as usual.
"Limiting public access to our county buildings was a key factor in declaring this emergency," said McLeod County Administrator Sheila Murphy. "There are several counties across Minnesota that have done this as one of the first steps in the pandemic response. Declaring a state of emergency may also assist us in any possible reimbursement for supplies purchased directly for the COVID-19 outbreak.
“McLeod County also partially activated the county emergency operations center," Mathews said. "We are meeting virtually and sharing information back and forth. Having things in place now will ensure a smoother response should it need to be expanded."
As of Thursday morning, there were 89 positive cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota with no confirmed cases in McLeod County. Local agencies are regularly updating their procedures as state and federal recommendations evolve. Information and perspectives are changing rapidly.
HUTCHINSON EMERGENCY MEETING
At a Tuesday evening emergency meeting of the Hutchinson City Council, City Administrator Matt Jaunich said there was no need for Hutchinson to declare a state of emergency.
“We're doing our best to keep both staff and the public up-to-date as much as we possibly can utilizing our social media and even our website," he said.
“There is no need to cause widespread panic,” Gifferson said.
He said the city was doing well in terms of preparing for an outbreak, but he said it was a matter of when and not if Hutchinson has a case. Jaunich said COVID-19 has a 2.3 percent fatality rate compared to the 0.1 percent fatality rate for the flu.
Hutchinson police are implementing new protocols for medical responses, including the use of screening questions to determine the likelihood of a COVID exposure. If there is one, his team won't respond but forward the call to another line for additional questions to determine if an ambulance is sent. If responders determine more is needed, his team will respond.
Hutchinson Fire Chief Mike Schumann said his team is taking similar steps to filter calls, and that the city is well prepared for COVID. High priority calls will be responded to as normal, but both want to limit officer exposure.
“The resources we need at this time, we're sitting good ” Gifferson said. “I think we're very well prepared, especially when you start to consider Hutch Health and their preparedness along with ours. I think we're sitting at a good place.”
He felt confident manufacturers such as 3M were able to meet supply demand.
The city center, senior dining, event center and recreation center and library are closed. Driver's license tests were canceled. Other city services, such as rental inspections, are on hold. City Center, Creekside and Liquor Hutch remained open as of Tuesday's meeting.
HUTCHINSON HEALTH
Hutchinson Health and HealthPartners announced this week that it is taking additional steps to slow the spread of COVID-19.
No visitors will be allowed in the facility, with the following exceptions:
- Parents and/or legal guardians of a newborns, special care nursery patients and pediatric patients,
- birth center patients can have one support person
- compassionate care patient visitors are at the hospital's discretion
All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone who is sick will not be allowed to visit. The use of phone calls and applications such as Skype and FaceTime is encouraged.
Based on recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health in response to a national shortage of COVID-19 testing materials, HealthPartners and Hutchinson Health is suspending testing in the ambulatory clinics, urgent cares and emergency centers for patients not requiring hospitalization.
Elective surgeries, procedures and non-essential radiology services will be postponed through April 3. NO surgeries will be scheduled until after April 27.
Non-emergency dental appointments that were scheduled March 17-29 will be postponed. For emergency procedures, dentists will evaluate a patient’s needs by phone and determine if the patient should be referred to a clinic for emergency care.
Some routine office visits will be covered with phone calls or rescheduled.
Their emergency rooms don’t have the ability to handle COVID-19 testing unless patients require hospitalization.
Updates will be provided as they become available. Visit hutchhealth.com to learn more.
MCLEOD COUNTY
McLeod County has suspended public-facing non-essential services through 4:30 p.m., March 30.
According to a press release, the county will use this time to plan to respond to the public health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
McLeod County offices providing public-facing services will be closed to in-person public contact. Employees will still attend work and provide service via phone and electronic means when possible. Required essential services will be provided in-person. The Law Enforcement Center and Sheriff’s Office window will remain open and the jail, court services and court administration will remain open at this time.
Other McLeod County facility buildings are closed to the public, including the McLeod County Fairgrounds. If you have an event at the McLeod County Fairgrounds between March 17 and March 30, you will be contacted regarding cancellation.
Check the “Frequently Asked Questions” section at co.mcleod.mn.us for more information.