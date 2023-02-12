John Brunkhorst

No matter where you are in McLeod County, one job is likely to have an impact on your day whenever you have somewhere to be: the county public works director. 

For the past 21 years, John Brunkhorst has overseen county road work from one end of the county to the other, managing county roads, and working with the state — and sometimes federal government — on highways. When he took on the role after four years in Renville County, he was the engineer, but in recent years the role grew to include parks and recreation, and the fairgrounds.

