The McLeod County Solid Waste facility at 1065 5th Ave. S.E., Hutchinson, has a drop-off section. It will have new hours on the first Saturday of each month.

The Household Hazardous Waste Facility in Hutchinson will have additional weekend hours starting Aug. 5. The update is meant to help shore up the removal of McLeod County’s rural recycling drop sites.

“This is a way that we can hopefully start to build back and focus on one facility with more community outreach and education,” Environmental Services Director Marc Telecky told the County Board this past week.

