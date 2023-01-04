When Minnesota’s soil and water conservation districts met for an annual convention in Bloomington this past month, the McLeod County SWCD Board took the opportunity to thank a close partner: The McLeod County Board.

“A lot of soil and water districts don’t have the support of their county commissioners like we have with you, and we want to thank you,” McLeod SWCD supervisor Mark Schnobrich said in a follow up at the Dec. 20 County Board meeting.

