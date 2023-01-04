When Minnesota’s soil and water conservation districts met for an annual convention in Bloomington this past month, the McLeod County SWCD Board took the opportunity to thank a close partner: The McLeod County Board.
“A lot of soil and water districts don’t have the support of their county commissioners like we have with you, and we want to thank you,” McLeod SWCD supervisor Mark Schnobrich said in a follow up at the Dec. 20 County Board meeting.
The McLeod County Soil and Water Conservation District is responsible for carrying out conservation efforts in the county, and administering voluntary programs. It helps landowners use natural resources while improving soils, water quality, tree production and wilderness. Each year, the McLeod SWCD, and others, make recommendations to the Minnesota Association of Water Conservation Districts for the Outstanding Conservationist Award. It recognizes individuals and organizations for their help in implementing conservation practices.
“You are given this honor because of your, one, consistent support of us,” Schnobrich told the County Board “You assisted us and our staff ... in assisted (Winsted Lake) and County Ditch No. 11 in putting in a massive project here, to try and assist with some clean water funds.”
After the County Board was honored at the MASWCD conference, the McLeod SWCD handed out plaques to board members during their regular meeting. Board Chairman Doug Krueger praised the working relationship the county had with the SWCD, and the work of staff. McLeod County houses SWCD staff, and works closely with the SWCD to provide service to landowners.
“The (Crow River watershed) joint powers agreement that we’ve done is working,” Krueger said. “I think we ironed out some of our differences and concerns and priorities. I don’t know what it is, but it’s working. ... I think you guys owe yourselves some gratitude as well.”
Schnobrich said the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources was aware of the good relationship between the McLeod SWCD and McLeod County.