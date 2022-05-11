The McLeod County Board agreed to help with trail improvements in Glencoe this past week. But the unanimous approval came with a caveat.
The discussion was centered around a cooperative construction agreement with the city of Glencoe for work on 8,000 feet of paved trails along County State Aid Highway 15 from County State Aid Highway 33 to U.S. Highway 212; and along CSAH 33 from CSAH 2 to CSAH 15. The work is in the area of the old brewery, to Morningside Drive, and up along 212. The county’s connection is due to the trail running into the right-of-way of a county road.
The agreement calls for a 50/50 split between the city and county, with the county’s share ranging from $145,000 to $160,000 based on the low bid.
“This is not a ‘trail’ or ‘not trail’ deal,” said Board Chairman Doug Krueger. “This is an agreement we set into way before my time to take care of it. And that’s what I’m looking at it as: Taking care of an agreement. ... It’s not in good shape. Weeds are getting through.”
McLeod County Public Works Director John Brunkhorst said the trail was built around 1997 and hasn’t been touched much since then. At that time, he said, the county agreed to help with maintenance in the future, but no formal written copy of the agreement could be found. He classified it as a “gentleman’s agreement” still recalled by city administration.
“The city has done some minor maintenance on it and so forth, but it’s past its time,” he said, adding the bids received for the project were the best possible in the current market.
Board Member Joe Nagel asked, in light of the 3-2 vote from the Glencoe City Council to approve the project as a joint project, what would be the best way to move forward if the county voted “no” and the city decided not to tackle it alone.
“At some point you’d want to look at probably reclaiming it back just because if it gets in too tough a shape, there are liabilities, maybe,” Brunkhorst said.
“Any idea how many of these (gentleman’s) agreements exist out there right now?” Nagel asked. “Or do they just pop up and then you gotta respond to them as they come through? For example, a different city says the same thing. Have you ran into a ton of these over your tenure?”
“No. If we have they have been written agreements,” Brunkhorst said.
“Who will be responsible after we do this?” asked Board Member Daryl Luthens.
“I don’t anticipate doing anything other than what we’ve been doing, which is nothing,” Brunkhorst said.
But, Luthens wondered, what happens in 10 or 15 years? Board Member Paul Wright proposed pursuing a formal agreement, and suggested an addition to the resolution saying no additional funding would be given until a cost sharing agreement is reached.
“That’s a little easier to take,” Nagel said.
The resolution passed unanimously with the addition.