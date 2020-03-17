McLeod County has suspended public-facing non-essential services through 4:30 p.m., March 30.
According to a press release, the county will use this time to plan to respond to the public health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
McLeod County offices providing public-facing services will be closed to in-person public contact. Employees will still attend work and provide service via phone and electronic means when possible. Required essential services will be provided in-person. The Law Enforcement Center and Sheriff’s Office window will remain open and the jail, court services and court administration will remain open at this time.
Other McLeod County facility buildings are closed to the public, including the McLeod County Fairgrounds. If you have an event at the McLeod County Fairgrounds between March 17 and March 30, you will be contacted regarding cancelation.
According to the county's Public Health team and the Minnesota Department of Health, there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in McLeod County, but steps are being taken to help lessen the rate of infection.The “Frequently Asked Questions” section at co.mcleod.mn.us will be updated Wednesday with more specific information.