Belle Lake beach

The beach on Belle Lake at Piepenburg Park is small but provides plenty of room for play. It’s just one of six parks McLeod County maintains. Learn more about the park system at tinyurl.com/mcleodparks.

 FILE PHOTO

The McLeod County Board agreed this past week to set aside major American Rescue Plan Act funds for upcoming projects and plans, the largest being a $2.7 million allocation for fairgrounds and parks.

Those funds would target eligible enhancement and improvement projects.

