The last building added to the McLeod County Fairgrounds was in 2018, when the county replaced the central pavilion. Another new addition may soon be on the way.

The Mcleod County Board appears ready to take a major step forward on longtime plans to enhance the county fairgrounds in Hutchinson.

Approved unanimously this past week was a resolution hiring Widseth of Alexandria to design a pavilion at the McLeod County Fairgrounds at a cost of $97,500. Scope of the work includes completion of architectural, structural, mechanical, plumbing, electrical and civil plans by June 16. Construction would begin after the 2023 McLeod County Fair in August.

