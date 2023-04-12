The Mcleod County Board appears ready to take a major step forward on longtime plans to enhance the county fairgrounds in Hutchinson.
Approved unanimously this past week was a resolution hiring Widseth of Alexandria to design a pavilion at the McLeod County Fairgrounds at a cost of $97,500. Scope of the work includes completion of architectural, structural, mechanical, plumbing, electrical and civil plans by June 16. Construction would begin after the 2023 McLeod County Fair in August.
Board Chairman Paul Wright said the contract will “kickstart” plans to add a new building to the fairgrounds, which has been part of the county’s long-range plans.
“We are up against a timeline to get contractors and so forth lined up,” he said, adding that in the current climate the county might even be a bit behind. “It should hopefully be kind of fast and furious from here on out.”
Board member Doug Krueger said, “the big thing is going to be the amount of money it costs to do it. Everything is expensive. We have appropriated the funds ... into fairgrounds and parks.”
The County Board has had its sights on fairgrounds improvements in addition to parks investments for the past few years. The largest change most easily spotted by the public was the replacement of the aging central pavilion at the fairgrounds in 2018.
In 2020, the county approved work to add bathrooms to the McLeod County Horticulture Building using federal Coronavirus Relief Funds. Prior to purchasing its new space west of Hutchinson, the Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter housed cats in a building north of the Commercial Building, but the space was identified as an area for future expansion.
In early 2022 the County Board created a new parks committee, which considered the fairgrounds as well. A public survey that year also touched on the site. The parks committee worked with Mid-Minnesota Development Commission, which was brought on to help design a McLeod County Master Parks Plan, which was “complementary” to the Master Fairgrounds Plan.
This past November, the County Board approved four more years of free Mcleod County Fair admission, after approving the same for the 2022 fair. Funds came from the American Rescue Plan Act. That same month, commissioners allocated $2.7 million in ARPA funds for parks and fairgrounds improvements.
“This is undoubtedly a lot of money, and it should catch peoples’ attention,” Wright said at the time. “We’ve had long-range planning on the fairgrounds, we’re in the process of the parks plan. These are public assets, amenities, that we have here not only for our constituents, but also bring people through McLeod County.”
County Board members regularly tout the fairgrounds as the site of a major fair attraction, but also a popular site for events all year, while giving various ordinary renovations and maintenance projects the green light.