The struggle to keep recycling products from the landfill has reached a juncture.
Earlier this year, Creekside manager Andy Kosek told Hutchinson City Council “contamination has been a big issue for us as long as I can remember” when he reported on the state of the city’s curbside pickup program for food and yard trimmings. A survey from June 2022 found up to 15.5% of material dropped off at Creekside was not usable due to residents having mixed garbage in with compost material.
In January, McLeod County’s Household Hazardous Waste facility on Fifth Avenue reported a similar problem. Styrofoam, wood, food products, Christmas lights and other items were frequently found tossed into the drive-up bins at the facility.
For the past few years, the county has worked with townships to maintain rural recycling drop sites, as well as others in Glencoe. The program costs $140,000 annually to operate and, like the curbside pickup program, is free to residents. But an ongoing problem may spell the end of the drop sites.
“We’re at the point where we just can’t do it anymore,” McLeod County Board Chair Paul Wright said last week. “It’s so much deliberate abuse.”
The item was up for consideration Tuesday night at the County Board meeting — the schedule shifted from its usual morning time due to a Board of Appeal and Equalization hearing. Among the inappropriate items dropped off at the rural sites is compost, garbage, and many items residents might think or wish could juncture recycling.
But McLeod County Environmental Services Director Marc Telecky explained the issue was larger.
“There’s TVs. There’s a lot of wood. I don’t know why people think furniture belongs there,” he said. “It’s not a mistake. People are blatantly abusing it.”
Wright said the sites are clearly marked, but that has not stopped animal corpses and even a piano from appearing.
“The only way to get ahead of it is to pull them all,” Telecky said. “If we leave a few of them out there that aren’t the biggest perpetrators right now, they’ll end up (being the next problem).”
He isn’t sure what it would cost the county to maintain the sites and keep garbage out. Townships, which agreed to partner as drop sites, have already gone above and beyond by pitching in to keep the sites as clean as they can.
“They’re already putting in work to help, but it’s getting incrementally worse,” Telecky said.
What will become of the sites was up to the County Board Tuesday night. But, if the sites are closed, the Materials Recovery Facility committee wants to provide service another way if it is possible. For instance, one proposal would have the Household Hazardous Waste facility in Hutchinson open on Saturday a month, year-round.
“The county used to do that,” Telecky said, adding that the service would likely be heavily advertised, along with community outreach.
Other counties have tried scheduled drive-thru days instead of maintaining a facility that is open eight hours a day. The approach allows more heavy staffing when the recycling facility is open, which means there are staff to help residents unload and place items where they belong.
“The biggest loss is discontinuing a service for the individuals who care and do it right,” Wright said. “We’re not going to stop trying to figure out how to come back.”