Recycling
The struggle to keep recycling products from the landfill has reached a juncture.

Earlier this year, Creekside manager Andy Kosek told Hutchinson City Council “contamination has been a big issue for us as long as I can remember” when he reported on the state of the city’s curbside pickup program for food and yard trimmings. A survey from June 2022 found up to 15.5% of material dropped off at Creekside was not usable due to residents having mixed garbage in with compost material.

