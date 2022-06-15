McLeod County staff and Mid-Minnesota Development Commission of Willmar will work together to create a McLeod County Parks Plan.
The cost of the project is not to exceed $17,070. It had originally been marked at $23,800, but board members asked for a version that more heavily leaned upon county staff in order to cut costs. The plan will be created following a study conducted with MMDC. The city solicited a proposal from MMDC, which previously created a plan with Kandiyohi County in 2019.
Funds for the project are to come from the County Wide Budget.
“I believe the American Rescue Plan Act dollars could be used for this as well, if you decide to change which account the funds come from to pay for this study,” said McLeod County Administrator Sheila Murphy.
Economic Development Coordinator Liz Danielson said funds could be transferred in the future to cover the cost if the board decided. It did not do so when it unanimously approved the project last week.
“It’s a tool that Liz confidently shared with me that is something she can use, and you’ve heard me say it several times, we have new people in new positions that are new people,” Board Chair Doug Krueger said. “Whatever we can do to help them to help themselves get away from these costs later, I’m in for it.”