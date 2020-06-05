The state and McLeod County have found it challenging to carry out a presidential order to have all long-term care facilities test all staff and residents for COVID-19.
McLeod County's interim director of Health and Human Services Meghan Mohs delivered to news to the County Board June 2.
"None of our long-term care facilities have done that testing yet," she said.
Mohs noted that often when such testing is done, 30 percent of staff are found to have COVID-19, but are not symptomatic. The discovery tends to cause staffing problems.
"We are active in the process of working on a statewide level and with local facilities to try and problem solve for when that testing comes through," Mohs said.
As of that morning, there had been more than 25,000 cases confirmed in Minnesota. McLeod County had seen a significant increase in the pace of positive cases, up to 37, but it was unclear if that was a result of more testing capacity or a wider spread.
"We have no deaths in McLeod County so we are very grateful for that," Mohs said.
There is some evidence that cases could be plateauing in the state with 361 new confirmed cases in the past day, Mohs said, but more time is needed to see. Mohs said early June is when a spike is expected if there is to be one following the reopening of several public facilities and establishments, but one hadn't been seen as of the County Board meeting. Public health services are attempting to discern how many people may have had COVID-19 in the past, but hadn't been aware. An answer would help to see how close the population is to effective herd immunity. There are two tests that check for antibodies, but one had recently shown to have false positives, while another from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention appears to be more reliable.
Mohs said the next few weeks will show if protests will lead to a climb in COVID-19 cases. It is recommended all protesters be tested, even if they are not showing symptoms.
The county has opened some public services for in-person interaction. The North Complex in Glencoe is open, with auditor, treasurer, recorder, assessor, veteran and soil and water services available.
"Things have been going well with social distancing and the measures that were put into place to protect the public and the employers of that facility," said McLeod County Administrator Sheila Murphy.
The courthouse is open as well, and traffic has increased somewhat. Some courts have resumed.