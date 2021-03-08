McLeod County began moving toward the addition of a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of County Road 115 (Airport Road) and County Road 25 (Jefferson Road) near Hutchinson.
At its March 2 meeting, the County Board unanimously agreed to hire Stonebrook Engineering of Burnsville to complete engineering services for the roundabout's design at a cost not to exceed $236,324. The move followed a safety analysis of the intersection that found its crash rate to be 15 times higher than the state average.
"A lot of the public feedback and also the analysis came back recommending a single-lane roundabout as the preferred method to help reduce crashes at that intersection," said Public Works director John Brunkhorst. "A roundabout does seem to be the viable option."
Seven of 31 comments received regarding the intersection mentioned a roundabout as the preferred solution.
A single-lane roundabout is expected to:
- reduce crashes, including eliminating right-angle crashes;
- reduce crash severity;
- provide efficient traffic operations;
- moderate vehicle speeds; and
- accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists.
"I always back up decisions like this with safety in mind. I believe this will definitely improve the safety of that intersection," said Board Member Nathan Schmalz, who made a motion to approve the resolution.
Board Member Paul Wright seconded the resolution, which passed unanimously.
Questions regarding the project can be emailed to Dan Swanson, assistant county engineer, at daniel.swanson@co.mcleod.mn.us or call 320-484-4362.