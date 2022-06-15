After settling concerns regarding downtown growth, the McLeod County Board approved Glencoe’s first comprehensive plan this past week.
State statute requires the county to review and approve or deny such plans when they contemplate potential future growth beyond the current city boundaries. In a brief presentation to County Board members, contractor Antonia Rosell with Community Design Group said the plan represented 15 months of work. Data included in the plan reflects an intensive community process that called for dozens of volunteers at monthly meetings. Community members were sought for feedback and ideas at workshops and public events. Using both English and Spanish materials, volunteers gathered guidance on what residence wanted for the future of Glencoe, and compiled those ideas with the data from other more narrow city plans. More than 1,000 residents participated in online surveys.
The plan, which was designed to match Mcleod County’s comprehensive land use plan — is meant to serve Glencoe for the next 10-20 years. It covers housing development, land use, parks and recreation, economic development and other subjects.
“The overall plan, from what I understand, looks pretty (good),” said McLeod County Board Chair Doug Krueger. “We do have a couple of questions here.”
While a few items were in question, discussion mostly centered around development options in downtown Glencoe. Land near and around the courthouse, which is currently owned by the county, is listed as possible sites for development. McLeod County Administrator Sheila Murphy and Mcleod County Attorney Michael Junge said the land was reserved by the county in case it ever needed to expand county facilities, namely the jail and courthouse, and was not likely to be sold for city development.
Rosell said the undeveloped land was listed in the plan as potential sites, as they were included in previous city plans, but they were not recommended for any projects. City representatives told the McLeod County Board those sites could be removed from the plan.
The County Board then unanimously approved the plan as it would appear with the requested changes.
The Glencoe City Council will review the plan for approval later this month.