A resolution affirming the Second Amendment rights of McLeod County residents was approved by the County Board in a 3-2 vote March 21 during a well-attended regular meeting.
The resolution states McLeod County is, “dedicated to the Second Amendment; and, The McLeod County Board of Commissioners hereby affirms the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of McLeod County, Minnesota. The McLeod County Board of Commissioners hereby declares its opposition to any infringement on the right of law-abiding citizens, except as otherwise restricted under current law as of the date of this resolution, to keep and bear arms to the extent of its legal authority.”
Board Member Doug Krueger, who said board members and county staff worked hard on the resolution during workshops, acknowledged, “some people wanted to have teeth in (the resolution).” But he hoped the version presented for a vote was in such a state that it could receive unanimous approval. Before commissioners voted on the matter, members of the public were invited to speak. Several took the opportunity.
Attendees who addressed the board largely supported the resolution, though some worried about the language used within it. One speaker said the language regarding “law-abiding citizens” could be too broad and leave room for rights to be infringed due to unforeseen laws in the future. Another resident questioned language in the resolution’s supporting fact statements, which focuses on self-defense within the home. Others expressed concern about the state’s DFL-controlled House, Senate and governor’s office, which has allowed for several left-leaning bills to be passed this legislative session.
Gun safety and control bills have also been among those with traction. Worries about such legislation prompted speakers to ask the County Board to act quickly. One resident who spoke against the resolution said supporters appeared to want it “rushed through” without sufficient public scrutiny, and shared her fears for the safety of two sons in law enforcement.
The resolution considered this past week is independent of a resolution passed in a 3-2 vote by a prior McLeod County Boad 10 years ago. That resolution declared all federal gun control laws null and void.
“Until we agree on a new (resolution), I’m personally not interested in revoking ... the (resolution) that’s in place now,” Krueger said. “We were kind of pushed by our public to take this up, and (pushed) by what’s going on in St. Paul.”
He pointed to the oaths he took to uphold the Constitution when he enlisted in the military, and again when he was elected, as motivations for supporting the resolution. He told residents in attendance he thought the language contained in the resolution could be believed in and enforced.
“There’s a couple of you that feel it was watered down a little bit,” he said. “I (had that) knee jerk reaction at first, too, that it did not say what the first one says. But I think our county attorney did a nice job of not putting things in there that were a wish.”
Board Chairman Paul Wright said he was not impressed “one bit” with gun control laws currently in discussion in St. Paul.
“Somebody is going to say, ‘Oh my gosh, either you have to support this (resolution) or you must be a gun control advocate.’ I’m telling you that I am not a gun control advocate by any means,” he said. “I’m a firearms owner, I’ve spent hundreds of hours in youth firearm training. ... But I’m looking at my role here as a county board member.”
Wright said he felt the resolution was symbolic, and not a matter under the jurisdiction of the county government. The county acting beyond its authority calls into question, he argued, its integrity when it has many other matters to balance. He said his oath as an elected official was for the entire Constitution, and one amendment should not receive special attention. He suggested he would be more in favor of a resolution supporting the entire Constitution, and that picking one issue felt like a partisan act.
Krueger said it was the state government that has made the issue of the Second Amendment partisan.
“My friendly argument back is it is a county matter. We took an oath. It’s not partisan,” he said.
Board Member Nathan Schmalz had trouble becoming “all in” for the resolution, “because even some of the people who may be supporting, let’s say, the gun rights issue, state they still have issues with the language.”
He also wondered if the issue was appropriate for a county board.
“When I ran for this office, I took it seriously that I ran nonpartisan, and I still have that belief,” he said. “Maybe you’ll say that this is nonpartisan, and that may be.”
“I do not feel the partisan issue in supporting the Constitution. I just don’t feel it,” Krueger said.
The resolution ultimately passed with a 3-2 vote. Krueger, Board Member Joe Nagel and Board Member Daryl Luthens voted in favor. Krueger and Schmalz voted against the resolution.