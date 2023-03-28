A resolution affirming the Second Amendment rights of McLeod County residents was approved by the County Board in a 3-2 vote March 21 during a well-attended regular meeting.

The resolution states McLeod County is, “dedicated to the Second Amendment; and, The McLeod County Board of Commissioners hereby affirms the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of McLeod County, Minnesota. The McLeod County Board of Commissioners hereby declares its opposition to any infringement on the right of law-abiding citizens, except as otherwise restricted under current law as of the date of this resolution, to keep and bear arms to the extent of its legal authority.”

