Hutchinson hasn’t been the only city in the area discussing hotels this year.
While the Hutchinson City Council is working with a developer interested in renovating the former Jorgenson Hotel building into an upscale venue, the city of Glencoe is trying to get ahead of other cities on U.S. Highway 212 to construct a hotel of its own. To that end, Glencoe Assistant City Administrator Jon Jerabek asked the McLeod County Board this past week to participate in a hotel tax abatement with Glencoe for a total of $500,000.
The request was unanimously denied.
“The city of Glencoe has been without a hotel since early 2021 after the Super 8 was purchased by Seneca Foods for workforce housing. The last hotel was that same hotel built in the mid-1980s,” Jerabek said.
He said a study conducted by the city found it had significant need for a hotel, and that other cities along the highway had found the same. Developers and hotels, however, have signaled its unlikely there is a market for more than one project.
Proposed in Glencoe is a $6.9 million project for an AmericInn on Morningside Drive south of U.S. Highway 212. The developer is Ikwe Development of Wisconsin. The Glencoe City Council unanimously approved a resolution to participate in the roughly 13-year tax abatement. The proposed timeline of the project calls for a May or June, 2022, close on a loan, an August, 2022, groundbreaking and construction that would last until April, 2023.
McLeod County Board members said they would have preferred more opportunity to discuss the proposed tax abatement ahead of last week’s meeting.
“I don’t think we’re ready for it,” said Board Member Joe Nagel. “The Economic Development Committee is trying to get those benchmarks set. I think eventually we will be. I agree, I think it’s great for Glencoe. I support it. … I just don’t know that we’re prepared for that because we want to make sure the standard is set for future requests.”
“We really need a countywide policy format before we jump into this,” said Board Vice Chair Paul Wright. “Otherwise, if we approve one it becomes some kind of a benchmark for the rest without vetting properly through our committees how we want to approach this as a countywide option. I think the tax abatement is a great recruiting tool, but as far as a county abatement we’re just not to that point yet.”
McLeod County Attorney Michael Junge said the only other abatement he can recall was a partnership with Stewart to construct a road from Form-A-Feed on the north side of Stewart. Traffic had increased from 100 trucks to 230 trucks a day.
Jerabek said there had not been time for additional discussion due to the aggressive timeline of the project.
“I represent Glencoe and I had to read about it in the newspaper,” said Board Chair Doug Krueger. “There is no question Glencoe can use a hotel. I’m disappointed in that I couldn’t do any groundwork.”
But, he said, the county couldn’t make this project a precedent when it has spent recent years building up steam to create an economic development plan, which would lead to guidelines for such projects.