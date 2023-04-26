Fairgrounds

The McLeod County Fairgrounds are the target of upcoming county improvement projects. The County Boad also recently approved four more years of free fair attendance after a free fair this past year.

 File photo

The current inner ring road at the McLeod County Fairgrounds will see its last county fair this fall and be replaced soon after.

The McLeod County Board approved a resolution last week to hire SEH of Hutchinson to prepare plans for a fairgrounds drainage project at a cost of $21,600 from Designated for Capital Assets funds. SEH was chosen because it is familiar with the site.

