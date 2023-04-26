The current inner ring road at the McLeod County Fairgrounds will see its last county fair this fall and be replaced soon after.
The McLeod County Board approved a resolution last week to hire SEH of Hutchinson to prepare plans for a fairgrounds drainage project at a cost of $21,600 from Designated for Capital Assets funds. SEH was chosen because it is familiar with the site.
“There is an extensive amount of work to be done there,” said Board Chairman Paul Wright. “That inner ring road will pretty much have to be removed and start over.”
Overall, the project calls for reclaiming the inner ring road around the fairground center. A couple of catch basins are too high, explained Public Works Director Andrew Engel, and some areas do not drain properly. The project will address those concerns and redesign slopes. In other places, new catch basins are required. New storm sewer line will be placed to move water to the storm pond as needed. The project is meant to make certain the mall area drains properly.
The new ring road will have the same footprint, with the addition of a concrete gutter.
The work will take into account another project which was previously approved for this fall, following the annual fair.
Widseth of Alexandria was previously hired to design a pavilion at the McLeod County Fairgrounds at a cost of $97,500. Scope of the work includes completion of architectural, structural, mechanical, plumbing, electrical and civil plans by June 16.