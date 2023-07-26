A new show ring for smaller livestock, and bathrooms, are planned for the west side of the McLeod County Fairgrounds.
The McLeod County Board unanimously approved the hiring of Widseth of Alexandria to design the new building at a cost not to exceed $66,300. The work calls for architectural, mechanical, plumbing, electrical and civil plans for a project expected to begin in the spring 2024 and be finished before next year’s McLeod County Fair. Earlier this year, the board approved hiring of Widseth to design a new pavilion.
“The pavilion project was put on hold and this project was in the works a little bit already, with Extension and the 4-H groups, to add additional show ring space, and additional small animal pen areas,” Public Works Director Andrew Engel said.
The new ring would be used to show animals such as sheep and swine. But the plan goes beyond a new show area for the annual fair.
“We’re definitely short of all-year bathrooms on that end of the grounds,” Board Chairman Paul Wright said.
He said he hoped the addition attracts events, an offering for which “we see a lot of opportunity.” The new heated building will be available year-round. Wright said users of the area support the plan.
“The fairgrounds has been, ‘If we build it, people will come,’” he said.
The new construction is planned for the space between the two barns on the southwest corner of the fairgrounds, just east of the indoor range. A tent at the McLeod County Fair next month will display the project. The existing children’s barn will be moved infield for use as a concession stand for events such as the tractor pull.
“I go down to that part of the fairgrounds, looking at some of the small animal showings and different constituents who have projects down there,” board member Doug Krueger said. “It’s always been kind of a needed thing.”
The project’s stormwater needs are expected to be tackled with an upcoming inner ring road drainage improvement project.
The County Board has had its sights on fairgrounds improvements in addition to parks investments for the past few years. The largest change most easily spotted by the public was the replacement of the aging central pavilion at the fairgrounds in 2018.
In 2020, the county approved work to add bathrooms to the McLeod County Horticulture Building using federal Coronavirus Relief Funds. Prior to purchasing its new space west of Hutchinson, the Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter housed cats in a building north of the Commercial Building, but the space was identified as an area for future expansion.
The McLeod County Fair is Aug. 17-20 this year. The McLeod County Board has approved free general admission for 2023, and three more years, after a free 2022 fair drew large crowds. Funds to support the free fairs — $100,000 each year — came from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Commissioners have also allocated $2.7 million in ARPA funds for parks and fairgrounds improvements.