A new show ring for smaller livestock, and bathrooms, are planned for the west side of the McLeod County Fairgrounds.

The McLeod County Board unanimously approved the hiring of Widseth of Alexandria to design the new building at a cost not to exceed $66,300. The work calls for architectural, mechanical, plumbing, electrical and civil plans for a project expected to begin in the spring 2024 and be finished before next year’s McLeod County Fair. Earlier this year, the board approved hiring of Widseth to design a new pavilion.

